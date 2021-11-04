SPG Announces the Formation of Unison Therapy Services

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Speech Pathology Group (“SPG”), a leading provider of therapeutic, behavioral and autism services to children, is pleased to announce the creation of Unison Therapy Services (“Unison”). This parent organization unites a multidisciplinary family of companies, including SPG Therapy & Education, Comprehensive Autism Center, Behavior Therapy Clinic, Family Support Center, and ABRITE. Holistically, Unison offers evidence-based, family-first therapeutic treatment in clinics, schools and homes throughout California, Colorado and Oregon. Each company will continue to operate locally through its existing brand and leverage the broader Unison team for comprehensive support for therapists, technicians, and teachers.

ABRITE is the most recent addition to the growing Unison platform and provides Applied Behavior Analysis (“ABA”) services in homes, the community, and schools. ABRITE is based in Santa Cruz County with operations in Northern California and Southern California.

“We are pleased to announce the formation of the Unison Therapy Services parent organization,” said SPG Founder and President Susan Stark, M.S., CCC-SLP. “Unison’s core values are Resilience, Integrity, Service, and Empathy. These values are also clearly apparent in the spirit of each of our organizations and we are excited to work alongside each of them to support more children and families every day.”

Unison Chief Executive Officer, Todd Ezrine, added, “We are excited to continue Unison’s track record of organic and acquisitive growth to drive our multidisciplinary service offering and provide superior clinical outcomes for our children and families.”

Unison is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners, a middle market private equity investor. Unison and Ridgemont continue to actively seek new partnerships with providers looking to join a growing, well-respected multidisciplinary platform that has been devoted to caring for its clients and therapists since 1989.

About Unison Therapy Services

Unison Therapy Services is a multidisciplinary industry leader that provides evidence-based, family-first therapies to children with autism and other developmental disabilities. Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is a cornerstone of clinical practices. Through its family of companies, Unison offers therapeutic treatment in clinics, schools and homes throughout California, Colorado and Oregon. The company has a 30-year history of therapeutic excellence, best in class clinical support and a workplace culture that fosters professional growth and mentorship. www.unisontherapyservices.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $5.5 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. Ridgemont’s most recent flagship fund, REP III, was formed in 2018 and has $1.65 billion of committed capital. www.ridgemontep.com