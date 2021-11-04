Advanced Pain Care Selects athenahealth to Optimize Operations and Support Growth

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, and Advanced Pain Care (APC), a leading pain management group in Texas, today announced a partnership that will support APC’s mission to deliver comprehensive, focused patient care while enabling the organization to drive operational and financial improvements across APC’s growing footprint.

APC, with 12 ambulatory locations and three surgery centers across Texas, will leverage athenahealth’s integrated, cloud-based suite of clinician experience and support, healthcare payment, and patient engagement services to facilitate patient care and streamline practice management for APC’s 450 employees. With access to real-time, specialty-specific insights for visibility into performance and access to athenahealth’s extended revenue cycle management (RCM) services, APC will have the tools to improve collections and speed up revenue cycles while keeping operational costs down. Additionally, adaptable and intuitive workflows will ease documentation burden and empower clinicians with the information they need at the point of care to better focus on the patient and enhance health outcomes.

“Pain can be caused by a variety of reasons, and in order to appropriately treat it, it is essential to coordinate across specialty areas and simplify communication between clinicians and with patients,” said Dr. Mark Malone, Founder and CEO, Advanced Pain Care. “We believe athenahealth’s technology will help optimize revenue and financial performance of our operations across specialties, including orthopedics, rheumatology, opioid stewardship and more, allowing us to focus on providing the highest quality of care to patients.”

APC will also leverage athenahealth’s patient engagement solution to strengthen its patient relationships and support better health and financial management. By empowering patients with self-service tools and improved communication resources, APC aims to close care gaps and enable high-quality care across APC’s large volume of patients.

“The effective management of chronic pain is a pervasive issue in the United States and requires a multi-disciplinary approach,” said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer, athenahealth. “We believe it is essential that multi-specialty groups like Advanced Pain Care have access to technology that enables streamlined workflows and communication, as well as advanced analytics, across their facilities as they leverage insights to provide better care and comfort to patients. We are proud to partner with leading pain management groups like APC.”

To learn more about how athenahealth is supporting better outcomes for pain management groups and other practices, please visit: https://www.athenahealth.com/solutions/athenaone.

About Advanced Pain Care (APC)

Beginning in 2002, Dr. Mark Malone and the pain specialists at Advanced Pain Care have been working hard to relieve the suffering of thousands of patients in pain. With 12 ambulatory locations and three surgery centers across Texas, APC treats patients from San Marcos to Amarillo, Texas, and advocates for the appropriate and effective management of chronic pain through a multi-disciplinary approach. Our team of qualified professionals has received advanced training to treat our patients. We believe in providing a caring and compassionate atmosphere to help improve the quality of life for those in pain.

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth creates innovative healthcare technology that connects clinicians, patients, payers, and partners in differentiated ways. Our electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access, driving better financial outcomes for our customers and enabling our provider customers to deliver better quality care. In everything we do, we’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.