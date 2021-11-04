Wake Forest University School of Professional Studies Offers Financial Certification Programs Powered by the College for Financial Planning®—a Kaplan Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Wake Forest University School of Professional Studies has expanded its online academic programs for working professionals to include financial planning credentials and certification through a collaboration with the College for Financial Planning®—a Kaplan Company.

Program offerings include a CFP® certification program that results in a Certificate in Personal Financial Planning from Wake Forest and satisfies the education requirement for students to sit for the CFP® exam and earn the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification, conferred by the CFP Board. In addition, students can choose from among five professional designation credentials that provide specific skill sets in financial planning, conferred by the College for Financial Planning, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. These designation programs can be used to help candidates take the next step in their careers, whether just starting out or gaining specialized expertise. For those entering the field, these designation programs provide stackable credit toward the Certificate in Financial Planning. Designed with flexibility for working adults, students have the option of online instructor-led courses or on-demand self-study curriculum.

This program builds on the collaboration between Kaplan and Wake Forest. Wake Forest University receives online and technological enablement and analytics by Kaplan for four online Master degree programs in Project Management, Digital Marketing, Business Administration, and Business Analytics, along with certificate programs in Project Management and Digital Marketing.

“Wake Forest University’s School of Professional Studies is committed to principles of access, flexibility, and academic excellence,” said Charles Iacovou, Dean of the school. “With our mission to accelerate the professional growth of adult learners, we are eager to offer focused programs that help them gain knowledge, practical skill sets, and credentials in a variety of growing fields. We’re excited to partner with Kaplan to support professionals in financial planning. The CFP® certification program will provide a world-class online educational experience by leveraging Kaplan’s expertise in course design and delivery.”

Dirk Pantone, President of the College for Financial Planning, said, “We are delighted to partner with Wake Forest, a top-ranked and respected university, to help empower career success in financial planning. We look forward to serving students with programs that are designed with flexibility to meet the needs of working professionals so they gain the knowledge and skills they need to achieve their career goals.”

Since the start of 2020, Kaplan has helped partner universities launch more than 100 online offerings including degrees, credentials, and certificates. A leading Managed Services Provider in the higher education industry, Kaplan provides a wide range of innovative education services and online program enablement, including strategy, marketing, course design, technology, and advanced analytics.

Wake Forest is No. 28 among national universities, has ranked in the top 30 for over 20 years, and is No. 24 among best value schools nationally.

Those interested in Wake Forest’s online financial planning programs can find details and enrollment information at professionalcourses.wfu.edu/.

About Wake Forest School of Professional Studies

The newest school from Wake Forest University, the School of Professional Studies houses innovative graduate degree and non-degree programs, including certificates and other credentials, for working professionals. The school is focused on developing accessible and market-relevant programs that build upon Wake Forest's current areas of strength and deliver future professional development education that is essential to the growing economy of many cities, including Charlotte where the School of Professional Studies is located.

About the College for Financial Planning®

Founded in 1972, the College for Financial Planning®—A Kaplan Company provides accessible and flexible degree, non-degree, and continuing professional education programs to students nationwide. Shortly after its founding, the College introduced the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM certification, which is now the world's most recognized and respected financial planning credential with more than 88,000 certified professionals.

In addition to its CFP® Certification Professional Education Program, the College also offers a master’s degree in personal financial planning and financial analysis, and professional designation programs that provide more in-depth knowledge of the finance industry, with specializations ranging from asset management and retirement planning to sustainable, responsible, and impact (SRI) investments. The College for Financial Planning is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association. More than 174,000 students have graduated from the College’s programs. For more information, visit www.cffp.edu.