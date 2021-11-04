Lukka and ROKiT Venturi Racing Formula E Team Announce Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lukka, the leading enterprise crypto asset data and software provider, announced today that they have entered into a partnership with ROKiT Venturi Racing as the Monegasque team takes on the 2022 FIA Formula E World Championship. This partnership includes prominent Lukka logo placement on team uniforms and driver race overalls, and the all-electric racing cars. In addition, Lukka will provide data optimization services to ROKiT Venturi Racing with a goal aimed at improving race operations and performance.

ROKiT Venturi Racing is based in Monaco and led by Team Principal Susie Wolff, former professional racing driver and the first female team principal in Formula E history. The team has been part of the FIA Formula E World Championship since its inception, building a long-lasting legacy as the first manufacturer to join the series in December 2013. Formula E teams utilize sensors that record large data sets to help the teams make informed decisions. Both ROKiT Venturi Racing and Lukka are data-focused teams with shared cultural synergies promoting global innovation, sustainability, and equality in their respective industries, making this partnership a natural fit.

Lukka will be an Official Partner of ROKiT Venturi Racing for the 2022 season. In addition to logo placement on team uniforms and cars, the two companies will produce co-branded content to help grow awareness of Lukka’s brand to a new, global audience as well as help promote one of the leading teams in the fastest growing motorsport in the world.

“Formula E is rapidly growing and is incredibly exciting, but after we met Susie and the ROKiT Venturi team, it was very clear that we had a lot more in common than just an appreciation for racing and data - we are also aligned in our mission, values, and goals,” said Robert Materazzi, CEO of Lukka. “Susie’s strong leadership was obvious when we met - she has an appreciation for the importance of the team culture and has formed ROKiT Venturi to have a focus on data, strong values, and to have a competitive mindset that seeks a challenge. This reminded me of Lukka - we couldn’t be more excited to begin this partnership.”

Susie Wolff, ROKiT Venturi Racing Team Principal, said, “Lukka has broken ground within the crypto industry with their expertise in data and technology and we have seen how they relish the opportunity to disrupt traditional industries, challenge the status quo and ultimately try to change the way we live for the better. As an electric racing team promoting sustainable mobility we’re no strangers to the power and impact of industry disruption. We’re proud to welcome Lukka to the family, and I have no doubt that their team of engineers and data scientists will bring enormous value to our performance both on and off the track.

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the largest crypto asset institutions with middle and back-office data & software solutions. Lukka solves the very unique complexities of crypto (and blockchain) data for businesses so that they can adopt digital assets into their businesses. Its customers include Crypto Asset Exchanges and Trading Desks, CPA & Accounting Firms, Funds, Fund Administrators, Fund Auditors, Financial Auditors, Miners, Protocols, individuals, and any business that interacts with crypto transactions. Lukka’s products are created with institutional standards, such as AICPA Service and Organization Controls (SOC), which focus on data quality, financial calculation accuracy & completeness, and managing technology risk. Lukka is a global company currently headquartered in New York City. For information about Lukka, visit https://lukka.tech/.

About ROKiT Venturi Racing

ROKiT Venturi Racing has been part of the FIA Formula E World Championship since the very beginning, building a long-lasting legacy as the first manufacturer to join the category in December 2013. In June 2018, the Monegasque marque took its next significant step with the appointment of Susie Wolff MBE as Team Principal. Wolff immediately tackled the challenge of taking Venturi to the next level by strengthening and optimizing the team’s operations in an ever-competitive championship.

Ahead of Formula E’s sixth season, Venturi partnered with Mercedes-Benz and, on the eve of the season-opening round in Diriyah, announced a three-year title relationship with global telecommunications innovators, ROKiT, who entrusted the team to expand its investment portfolio in motorsport’s premier all-electric and only carbon neutral racing series. In December 2020, an investment group led by Scott Swid and José M Aznar took over ownership of the team.

With five podium finishes, two victories, and the Vice-World Driver’s Championship with Edoardo Mortara in Season 7 (2021), Monaco’s only racing team celebrated it’s best season to date, entering Season 8 with arguably the strongest driver line-up on the grid with former World Champion, Lucas di Grassi joining Mortara.

