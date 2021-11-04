CSC TCI and CoreLogic collaborate to supply customers with automated parcel values.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSC TCI®, a leading provider of business process and compliance management solutions for corporate property tax and business licensing work, has collaborated with data provider CoreLogic to create a service for CSC AppealTrack® users that seamlessly pushes annual assessed values data into AppealTrack installations typically within one week of roll release.

Request the values you need and let AppealTrack+CoreLogic do the heavy lifting. Get a jump on portfolio analysis, maximize your appeal window, and prepare more appeals in less time.

" This is a substantial benefit for customers with a large portfolio of properties, particularly those across multiple states,” said CSC TCI President Scott Strauss. “ This relationship creates an immense amount of value for AppealTrack users and we couldn’t be happier about adding to our already robust real property management platform.” CSC TCI is a subsidiary of CSC, a business, legal, tax, and digital brand services provider.

Many property tax professionals rely on manual processes to manage their work. AppealTrack manages, monitors, and automates the property tax appeal process, addressing property and parcel analysis, jurisdictional research, tracking appeals, storing documents, and more.

AppealTrack+CoreLogic makes appeal preparation and portfolio research easier by eliminating time-consuming research and tedious data entry by automatically providing assessed values, appeal deadlines, parcel characteristic data, tax rates, and more. CORELOGIC is a trademark of CoreLogic, Inc., and its subsidiaries.

About CSC TCI

CSC TCI has been the premier property tax and business license compliance software developer for corporations since 1993. We transform the business of tax, business licensing, and compliance through technology and business process expertise. Our software solutions support our clients’ entire tax and compliance lifecycle, helping to minimize risk, costs, and reduce the time required to perform tasks. We count 50% of the Fortune 100® as clients; our target market includes medium to large corporations conducting business in multiple jurisdictions, creating a significant tax or compliance burden best managed with automation.

To learn more about how CSC TCI is helping tax professionals be successful, visit appealtrack.com.