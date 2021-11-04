Amica Mutual Insurance Company Selects CCC to Accelerate Resolutions for Policyholders With AI-Powered Claims Technology

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, announces today an extension of its relationship with Amica Mutual Insurance Company (Amica). From first notice of loss to resolution, Amica will leverage CCC’s advanced AI and mobile solutions to meet the evolving needs of its policyholders.

“Amica has built its reputation by delivering exceptional claims experiences to our customers," said Hank Huling, Assistant Vice President at Amica. “By embracing innovation, we continue to advance this commitment and grow our business. CCC's proven AI and technology platform will play a central role in elevating and accelerating decision-making across the claims process, and we're excited to put these technologies to work for our policyholders."

Amica will employ CCC's AI-powered claims solutions across the claims life cycle, providing policyholders and staff with a digital channel to conveniently and efficiently achieve resolution. Beginning in the moments following an accident, digital photos of vehicle damage can be captured by consumers and shared through the CCC platform for insurer review. CCC's photo analytics and advanced AI are applied to help speed and inform key decisions and activities across the claim, including total vs. repair predictions and vehicle-damage detection. Now, Amica can conduct inspections virtually, leverage heat maps to assess damage and apply AI to prepopulate estimates for approval.

"CCC is thrilled to extend our relationship with Amica as it digitizes the claims experience for a growing customer base," said Barrett Callaghan, Executive Vice President of Markets and Customer Success for CCC. “We share Amica's obsession with customer satisfaction. CCC is focused on delivering digital tools and advanced AI to our insurance and repair customers so they can deliver convenience, transparency, and peace of mind to theirs.”

To learn more about CCC's AI-powered claims solutions, please visit www.cccis.com/our-technology/ai/.

About Amica Mutual Insurance Company:

Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities. Founded on principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country. Visit Amica.com.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

