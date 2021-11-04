Tyler Technologies improves access to justice for Choctaw Nation, Oklahoma, tribal members.

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been working in partnership with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma on the creation of a sophisticated new court system for the tribal government that improves access to justice for all its tribal citizens, enables collaboration across the Nation’s justice agencies, and reduces the need for paper files, saving time for tribal members, judges, and attorneys.

“We are extremely proud to be working with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, one of the first tribal nations to incorporate Tyler’s cloud-based solutions into its judicial system,” said Mark Salinas, client success account manager, Tyler Technologies. “This is a very special integration for us because we understand how closely it aligns with the mission and values of Choctaw Nation. Providing a fair and just court system for its tribal members has been the Nation’s top priority throughout this process.”

Among the solutions integrated into the Choctaw Judicial System over the course of 18 months are Odyssey Case Manager™, Odyssey Judge Edition™, Odyssey Attorney Manager™, e-filing, Tyler Jury Manager™, and Odyssey Guide & File™.

With these solutions in place, Choctaw Nation has been able to transition a very manual process, which until recently involved hand delivering court documents, into a more automated system which:

Reduces dependence on paper files

Integrates with a special online platform for judges

Saves time and costs

Puts documents online for public viewing

Helps schedule court hearings faster

Gives Choctaw tribal members improved access to justice by streamlining the judicial process

Improved Access to Justice

One of Choctaw’s main priorities in the overhaul of its judicial system was to provide convenient electronic access to the tribe’s court system for all its citizens. Before the integration of Tyler’s Odyssey solutions, citizens representing themselves in civil cases like divorces, evictions, or small claims had to manually complete the necessary paperwork and file the cases in-person at the courthouse, something often difficult for tribal elders and those living in rural areas.

Tyler’s Odyssey Case Manager, e-filing, and Guide & File software allows tribal members to now access online help to navigate the electronic system and file online, ending the need for paper and in-person filing and the subsequent long lines at the courthouse.

“Tyler understands our history and the importance of ensuring that our tribal members have access to justice and the judicial system,” says Choctaw Nation IT Director John Miller. “Throughout this process, Tyler has served as a true partner, and we are grateful for their guidance and wisdom as we move forward in creating a path to justice for all Choctaw Nation citizens.”

Tyler Technologies awarded the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Judicial Branch with the Tyler Excellence Award in 2020 for the tribal government’s partnership in modernizing and transforming its judicial system through the integration of Tyler’s Odyssey court case management software

Seamless Online Processes for Agencies, Judges, Courts, and Juries

Choctaw’s previous system was an entirely manual process. With 70 arresting agencies, it is a considerable amount of paper, all of which was hand delivered to the prosecutor’s office and manually entered into an online system. From there, someone walked the paperwork to the court clerk’s office. Tyler’s Odyssey solution helps to streamline this process by considerably reducing the need for paper files.

Similarly, other Tyler solutions integrated into Choctaw’s new simplified and streamlined judicial processes include:

Jury Manager: Helps courts and citizens navigate the jury system and provides answers to juror questions

Judge Edition: Provides access and control of critical case information right from the bench, eliminating paper documents and providing up-to-date case data

Attorney Manager: Aids prosecutors and public defenders by organizing and maintaining case data for hearing and trial preparation

“Choctaw’s transition to Tyler’s Odyssey software has put the Choctaw Nation Judicial Branch in the position to be hailed as one of the most efficient tribal court systems in the U.S,” continued Salinas. “Perhaps most importantly, the new system provides tribal members and Oklahoma residents a judicial process that aligns with Choctaw’s core beliefs, respects its citizens and allows their voices to be heard.”

