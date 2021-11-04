Fortum Implements Ancillary Market Operations for Nordic Territories with Hansen Trade

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce an expansion of its partnership with longstanding customer Fortum. As part of the agreement, Fortum, a European energy company with activities in more than 40 countries, will use Hansen Trade to cover regulating power market (mFRR) and aFRR operations across its core assets in both Sweden and Finland, as well the ability to extend use for its Uniper assets in the Nordic region.

With cloud-based automated trading providing the best way forward for energy and utility businesses, this solution will enable Fortum to automate regulating power and aFRR bidding, and to streamline day-to-day trading operations. With the increasing adoption of Hansen Trade within Nordic markets, Fortum is the newest entity to deploy a state-of-the-art solution that is able to implement zero-touch automation to replace costly, manual intervention. Run as a cloud-based SaaS solution, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the complexities of the energy trading market.

Baard Eilertsen, Head of Markets and Dispatch, Fortum, commented: “A major consideration in the expansion of Fortum’s business is the assurance – backed by a strong track record of service excellence – provided to us by our trusted partners. With more than a decade of exceptional delivery and with an impetus to automate our operations, the decision to further deepen our relationship with Hansen by onboarding the Hansen Trade solution was a relatively easy one.”

Scott Weir, Regional President, EMEA, Hansen Technologies, commented: “At Hansen, we strongly believe that automated systems can lead to beneficial optimisation outcomes for energy and utilities providers. Backed by Hansen Trade and our pedigree in enabling business efficiency for energy companies, we are extremely pleased to support Fortum and deepen our relationship with them, as they look to capitalise on the opportunities of a dynamic, ever-evolving industry.”

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 550+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About Fortum

Fortum is a European energy company with activities in more than 40 countries. We provide our customers with electricity, gas, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. Together with our subsidiary Uniper, we are the third-largest producer of CO2-free electricity in Europe. Close to 20,000 professionals and a combined balance sheet of approximately EUR 60 billion, we have the scale, competence and resources to grow and to drive the energy transition forward.

Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and Uniper's share on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. www.fortum.com