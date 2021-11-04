Lumicera Health Services Joins Turning Point Specialty Pharmacy Network, Achieves Best-In-Class Net Promoter Score

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navitus Health Solutions today announced that Lumicera Health Services, its wholly-owned specialty pharmacy, has joined Turning Point, a specialty pharmacy network comprised of industry-leading, independent specialty pharmacies.

Lumicera also received a best-in-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 82.1, demonstrating its continued commitment to outstanding customer service.

Turning Point, the largest independent specialty pharmacy network, leverages its strategic partners to decrease costs and increase business opportunities for its members. Each pharmacy member has been carefully vetted for its operational excellence, clinical capabilities and quality. The organization also leverages its member pharmacies’ data assets in partnership with a leading data integration and analytics company to improve how manufacturers understand specialty product outcomes. Through the collective buying power of its members, the Turning Point network will strengthen Lumicera’s business operations and enhance its patient care and clinical outcomes.

“ Navigating the specialty pharmacy market can be challenging for employers and their members, so we always look for ways to strategically enhance the services we provide our customers and patients, which is proven by our exceptional Net Promoter Score,” said Sharon Faust, Vice President, Specialty Pharmacy, Lumicera Health Services. “ We joined the Turning Point network because the organization and its members share our mission of providing specialty medication and personalized clinical support to patients across the nation who live with complex chronic conditions.”

For organizations evaluating specialty pharmacy partners, a high NPS helps determine whether a provider has a positive reputation with its existing customer base. The NPS scale runs from -100 to +100, with most companies falling into the benchmark of +30 to +40 range. A high NPS score, such as the score of 82.1 earned by Lumicera, demonstrates exceptional customer service and customer retention as well as strong growth since promoters often influence new customers through word-of-mouth referrals.

“ It’s an honor to have Lumicera join our growing network of top-performing specialty pharmacies,” said Erik Halstrom, Managing Director of Turning Point. “ The company’s leadership shares our commitment and understanding of managing the complex needs of specialty patients to ensure they get the critical medications they need.”

Turning Point member pharmacies include Amber Specialty Pharmacy, Ardon, BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy, Maxor Pharmacies, Meijer Specialty Pharmacy, CareMed Specialty pharmacy, ReCept Pharmacy, Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy, Senderra Specialty Pharmacy, and TotalCare RX.

Navitus

Navitus Health Solutions, owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, serves as a full pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and industry alternative to traditional models. As such, Navitus is committed to taking the unnecessary costs out of pharmacy benefits to make prescriptions more affordable for hundreds of plan sponsors (i.e., employers, health plans, unions, governments, etc.) and their 7 million members. By combining a unique pass-through approach that returns 100% of rebates and discounts with a focus on lowest-net-cost medications and comprehensive clinical care programs, Navitus helps reduce costs and improve member health. To learn more about Navitus, call 877.571.7500 or visit www.navitus.com.

Lumicera Health Services

Lumicera offers innovative specialty pharmacy solutions, framed in the core principals of transparency and stewardship. Lumicera is defining the “new norm” in specialty pharmacy to optimize patient well-being. We are dedicated to improving specialty pharmacy care, one patient at a time, through educational, clinical, financial and service excellence. Visit www.Lumicera.com.

Turning Point Rx

Turning Point is an innovative specialty pharmacy network designed to enable success for our member pharmacies. We believe that independent specialty pharmacies are in the best position to provide patient support and maximize patient outcomes. Our member-owned model consists of the nation’s leading, independent specialty pharmacies. As a network, we bring value to our members through our strategic partnerships, which create specialty pharmacy opportunities through our collective buying power. Turning Point remains committed to forging partnership opportunities that provide value to our business partners and member pharmacies. Visit www.turningpointrx.com.