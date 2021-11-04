RingCentral Helps America’s Largest Dental Support Organization to Run and Grow Its Business

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Heartland Dental, the largest dental support organization in the United States with over 2,300 dentists in more than 1,400 dental offices across 38 states, is using RingCentral MVP™ (Message Video Phone™) to power business communications among its employees and teams across the country. Heartland Dental has also improved support office contact center communications by migrating its legacy on-premise system to the RingCentral Contact Center™ cloud solution to help both create a better patient experience and grow new business opportunities.

Heartland Dental provides non-clinical administrative support so dentists and their teams can focus on delivering high-quality clinical care and excellent patient experiences. Heartland’s support includes assistance with human resources, marketing, IT, supplies, insurance credentialing, accounting, and more. The company is also widely known for providing supported doctors, hygienists, and team members with an abundance of continuing education programs and leadership development opportunities. With expanded affiliations and continued growth, the company required a single, reliable and centralized communications solution, like RingCentral MVP, to support advanced workflows for Heartland’s Patient Services Representatives, supported doctors and team members, and their patients. With RingCentral Contact Center, Heartland Dental has the sophisticated tools needed to build custom workflows.

“With more than 1,500 dental offices spread across the country, RingCentral MVP has helped us to connect, communicate, and collaborate more effectively with our supported practices’ patients,” said Jeremy Stroud, VP of Patient Services, Heartland Dental. “On the call center side, we now rely on RingCentral’s advanced contact center solution, which has allowed us to handle an increased number of calls as well as expand patient chat to our supported practice websites, allowing us to meet the patients at the channel they want to use. The analytics have been a game-changer. With all the call data at our fingertips, we’re able to help our supported doctors grow their businesses. We can review a practice’s call volume, and if we find their new patient inquiries are lower than desired, we can start increasing our marketing efforts on behalf of that practice. We’ve never had this level of visibility before.”

By utilizing RingCentral AI capabilities, which reviews all calls coming into the dental practices, Heartland Dental is able to, in real-time, flag the calls from new patients who may have missed an opportunity to set an appointment. It then sends those calls into an outbound queue for their agents, who typically respond within ten minutes. According to Stroud, “The best part is that over 20 percent of those callbacks result in a new patient.”

“When scheduling appointments, it is essential to value customers’ time and accommodate their needs. By doing so, you are providing a stellar customer experience, which drives more loyalty,” said Carson Hostetter, chief revenue officer at RingCentral. “Reaching out to a potential customer within the first few minutes of them expressing interest significantly increases the chances of them becoming a customer, so quick follow up with prospective clients is a must. At RingCentral, our goal is to continue to lead with solutions that not only optimize processes but also reduce complexity, so businesses like Heartland Dental can focus on what truly matters -- the experience of their patients.”

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company’s video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

Heartland Dental is the nation’s largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,300 doctors in approximately 1,400 locations across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.