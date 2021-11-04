Hims & Hers and Walgreens Collaborate to Expand Availability of Personal Care Offerings to 7,000+ Stores and Online Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, and Walgreens today announced a collaboration to provide greater access to high quality health and wellness solutions. This will include the availability of Hims & Hers supplements and sexual health and wellness solutions, which will be offered at Walgreens retail locations nationwide and on walgreens.com.

“We aim to meet people where they are with trusted health and wellness products they love or need,” said Melissa Baird, Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers. “We’re beyond proud to collaborate with one of the largest and most respected health and wellness store chains in the country that champions the health and wellbeing of every community in America. This in-store and online collaboration will enable us to further destigmatize health-related topics by helping more people access an assortment of our personal care and sexual health and wellness solutions.”

Hims & Hers aims to empower people to live their healthiest lives through access to quality health and wellness products and solutions. This collaboration not only offers Walgreens customers across the country access to a range of Hims & Hers personal care products, but also serves as a big step in the company achieving its vision of mass market accessibility.

“Walgreens is thrilled to be the largest drug store chain, with over 7,000 locations, to carry Hims & Hers products to date, providing consumers convenient access to innovative health and wellness products that are dedicated to helping them feel their best,” said Robert Tompkins, group vice president and general merchandise manager for health and wellness at Walgreens. “As we strive to be the leading partner in reimagining local healthcare and wellbeing for all, this collaboration expands our consumer-centric health and wellness offerings in an exciting and affordable way for our consumers.”

Hims & Hers supplements and sexual health and wellness offerings will be available on walgreens.com beginning in early November and will be in select stores starting in mid-November.

For more information, please visit www.forhims.com, www.forhers.com or www.walgreens.com.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.