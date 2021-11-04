Light & Motion Introduces StellaPro Reflex and StellaPro Reflex S, the World’s First Continuous Hybrid Lights With Digital Burst™

The StellaPro Reflex and Reflex S are the first hybrid lights that allow photographers to switch seamlessly between continuous LED lighting and Digital Burst in real time without any compromise in performance or power. (Photo: Business Wire)

Digital Burst technology is a patented design that allows the StellaPro Reflex S to capture up to 20 perfectly lit frames per second in full-power bursts at any shutter speed without misfiring or overheating. Video created by photographer and Light & Motion Master of Light, Joe Edelman.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Light & Motion, a pioneer in the lighting industry for more than 30 years with manufacturing at their HQ in Northern California, is adding two revolutionary lights to the StellaPro line. StellaPro Reflex and StellaPro Reflex S are the first hybrid lights that offer continuous LED lighting and Digital Burst™. These powerful, versatile lights allow photographers to switch seamlessly between continuous lighting and Digital Burst in real time without any compromise in performance or power.

“Reflex is the first portable light, fast and powerful enough to keep up with your camera and the action,” says Daniel Emerson, CEO of Light & Motion. “Stills or video, Reflex supports spontaneity without worrying about missing the shot.”

Digital Burst technology is a patented design that allows the StellaPro Reflex S to capture up to 20 perfectly lit frames per second1 in full-power bursts at any shutter speed without misfiring or overheating. The flexibility to instantly switch from continuous to Digital Burst and back enables photographers, videographers, and photojournalists to focus on their story, not the gear.

Reflex boasts impressive easy to mount light shaping tools, including bayonet mounted optics that can deliver up to 43,000 lux at 1 meter, and custom designed lightweight Chimera speed ring that supports a wide range of soft boxes.

“StellaPro Reflex and Reflex S advance lighting technology by expanding the concept of what’s creatively possible,” says Emerson. Reflex’s fast Digital Burst brings certainty to moments that once required luck to capture.”

Reflex is a new category of lighting called Continuous Strobe Hybrid or C.S.H. Reflex’s robust construction combines a weatherproof enclosure that is drop tested to 1 meter and weighs a mere 1.8 pounds (including battery). Reflex’s swappable, high-performance battery can produce 15,000 full-power, 5 millisecond (ms) bursts on a single charge. Designed as an off-camera light controlled remotely by Godox or Elinchrom triggers, Reflex also has the flexibility to be powered by 100W USB-C sources.

“Reflex is the perfect tool for capturing movement, which is especially important for wedding photographers like myself,” says award-winning photographer Manuel Ortega. “You can have fun with the couple, create motion, be spontaneous, let the bride dance and twirl, and just have fun without worrying about your light. I shot 32 consecutive images in High-Speed Sync — not one misfire, and it didn’t overheat. It was perfect. Every image was great. StellaPro Reflex is a game-changer for me.”

Light & Motion is partnering with B&H Photo to roll out a launch merchandising campaign. Titled #FlexYourReflex, the campaign will introduce the breakthrough category of CSH lighting, inviting customers around the world to share how they are using Reflex to redefine their work.

Partnerships and Compatibility

Engineers at Light & Motion created a lineup of powerful lighting gear that offers unique features for photographers and filmmakers while providing compatibility with existing lighting accessories. All StellaPro LED lights, including the new StellaPro Reflex and Reflex S, are compatible with a variety of accessories, including a partnership with Chimera. Adapters for Profoto and Bowens mount directly to Reflex so photographers can attach large softboxes. Godox and Elinchrom remote triggers can be used to fire Reflex lights.

Light & Motion partnered with Spider Holster to integrate an easy holstering capability for Reflex as well as the rest of the StellaPro line. The Spider Holster will be available directly from Light & Motion and at retail outlets.

The StellaPro Reflex ($849) and Reflex S ($1,096) are available for purchase at lightandmotion.com, bhphotovideo.com and wherever professional photography gear is sold.

Check out a quick video or for further questions and inquiries, please contact stellapro@lightandmotion.com.

1Flash duration on the StellaPro Reflex S can be adjusted from 5 ms to 1/2 ms with a full power Digital Burst lighting 20 frames/sec. The StellaPro Reflex model has a constant flash duration time of 5 ms with a full power Digital Burst lighting 10 frames per second.