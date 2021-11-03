Strategic Wireless Expands Portfolio With Multiple Cell Towers and Other Assets

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Funds Management (“Strategic Wireless”), announced today that through its affiliate, SWI Funds Tower Holdings, LLC, it has completed the acquisition of multiple cell towers located in Alabama, Missouri, and Wyoming. It also completed the purchase of a long-term easement in central California that provides rights to rental income from one of the major national wireless carriers leasing space on a cell tower. Lastly, the company acquired a perpetual ground easement in southern California.

The towers, easements and other related assets are geographically diverse and include steady income from anchor tenants comprised of top-tier wireless carriers as well as a multi-billion-dollar international energy company. According to management, each of the towers are ideally located close to interstates, major highways, and/or densely populated areas and are well-positioned for revenue growth.

Management believes the acquisitions help to further diversify its expanding portfolio of high-quality, essential telecommunications infrastructure assets and are underpinned by what it believes to be very strong, long-term tenants.

About Strategic Wireless

Strategic Wireless is an investment manager, capital partner and holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing telecom infrastructure assets that support broadband connectivity. To help achieve its investment objectives, Strategic Wireless establishes mutually beneficial partnerships with wireless carriers and select independent operators and developers throughout the U.S. The company’s goal is to align interests, provide transparency and offer fair pricing to ensure longstanding working relationships for years to come.