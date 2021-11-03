Lynk Signs Contract with Mongolia’s Largest Mobile Network Operator

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world's leading cell-tower-in-space connectivity provider, today announced it has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Unitel, Mongolia’s largest mobile operator, enabling its subscribers to remain connected everywhere on the planet with ordinary cell phones. Unitel represents Lynk’s third partnership agreement reached within the past month with a mobile network operator (MNO) as part of the American tech firm’s Flagship Carrier Program. As a carrier program partner, Unitel will now have first-to-market rights to implement Lynk’s service in Mongolia. Lynk’s global commercial service providing direct satellite to cell phone service is on schedule to be deployed next year.

“We know that Unitel is looking at many options to supplement network coverage for its subscribers. We are honored that they chose Lynk to be their partner to help meet its critical connectivity needs in Mongolia’s vast landscape. This represents traction for Lynk, as we are adding another region of the world to our Flagship Carrier Program,” states Charles Miller, Lynk CEO. “Recently we announced that Lynk’s 5th satellite has connected, and registered, hundreds of standard mobile phones per minute in initial tests in the US, the UK and the Bahamas, proving that Lynk has solved the last major technology barrier to connecting everybody, everywhere with a standard mobile phone.”

“The landscape of Mongolia presents a significant challenge to the country’s telecommunications’ sector as we have a sparse population that’s spread throughout Gobi deserts, temperate forests, vast steppes and extensive mountain ranges. Under these circumstances, Unitel Group has been successfully providing many modern B2C and B2B tech services and solutions including mobile plans, high-speed internet, IPTV, OTT and cloud services to Mongolians for the past 15 years. Thus, we are excited to enter into a partnership with Lynk to make our services more inclusive and extensive for thousands of people,” noted Mr.Enkhbat Dorjpalam, CEO of Unitel Group.

“We recently announced the first operators to sign up for our Flagship Carrier Program, Aliv in the Bahamas and Telecel Centrafique in the Central African Republic. With the addition of Unitel in Mongolia, Lynk’s service offering is rapidly spreading around the world,” says Charles Miller, Lynk’s CEO and cofounder. “Our technology is now proven in 5 different countries, having registered phones in Canada and New Zealand in the last couple weeks. We are in a great position to launch global commercial services in July 2022.”

Lynk will provide complete connectivity everywhere, whether land or sea, for the existing over 5.2 billion mobile subscribers through their existing MNO. Each year, more than 3 billion people, who own mobile phones, experience extended periods of disconnectivity. Another 1 billion people who can afford a mobile phone, don’t buy one because there is no connectivity -- there is Zero G (0G) -- where they live and work.

The mobile industry has nearly exhausted the ability to profitably expand coverage with ground-based cell towers world-wide, leaving geographic coverage effectively capped. Lynk’s cell-tower-in-space service will complement existing terrestrial coverage and solves the 0G coverage problem. Lynk represents the largest growth opportunity in the mobile industry today — a bigger growth opportunity than 5G.

About Lynk:

Lynk Global Inc. is focused on providing universal connectivity for mobile phones and is the world's only independently verified space-based mobile network provider. The company's patented technology allows standard mobile phones to be connected virtually anywhere via low-Earth-orbit satellites without any change to hardware or software. Headquartered in Falls Church, VA, Lynk's leadership and engineering teams are experts in satellite engineering, space flight, and wireless technology. Follow us at www.lynk.world, @lynktheworld, or via LinkedIn.