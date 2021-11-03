DCM Partners with PrintReleaf to Accelerate Sustainability Efforts on a Global Level

BRAMPTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, has announced a new partnership with PrintReleaf, a technology platform that measures customers' paper usage and reforests that usage on an equivalent basis all over the world. In addition to the Company’s long-standing commitments to walking with a softer footprint, this newest partnership is just one way DCM is ramping up its sustainability efforts.

DCM partners with prominent organizations focused on making a measurable impact in preserving and restoring our natural resources. All paper used in the company’s production process is produced from forests that are managed in a way that preserves the biological diversity of the land and respects the rights of workers, communities, and indigenous peoples. The company’s latest partnership with PrintReleaf further strengthens its commitment to sustainable leadership.

PrintReleaf provides its partners with a patented software platform that empowers companies to sustain and grow the global forestry system with every print job. “PrintReleaf is excited to partner with DCM. Their commitment to sustainability is first-class, and together we share a mutual interest to grow our global forestry system while supporting clients’ ESG initiatives,” said Jordan Darragh, CEO of PrintReleaf. Together with forestry and print industry experts, PrintReleaf has developed standards for measuring, offsetting, and verifying the successful reforestation of a business’ paper consumption.

“Partnering with PrintReleaf was an easy and natural decision for us,” said Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM. “Their global reforestation initiative aligns with our ESG strategy. DCM strives to be an industry leader in sustainable best practices, and to be able to make an impact on a global scale, on behalf of our company and our clients, is exciting and encouraging.”

PrintReleaf uses technology to measure paper consumption, calculates how many trees were harvested to produce that paper, and automatically reforests the number of trees that were consumed. “With this new partnership with PrintReleaf, DCM is essentially replanting one tree for every tree used in our paper production,” said Kellam. “The technological capability that PrintReleaf has built into its management platform is outstanding. We are able to identify how many trees are being replanted per print job and client, and can see the impact our collective efforts are having in real time.”

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a communication solutions partner that adds value for large enterprises by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. Our technology-enabled content and workflow management capabilities solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory requirements of Canada’s leading enterprises. We pair customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology, and services to power our clients’ go-to-market strategies. We help our clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place.

Our extensive experience has positioned us as experts at providing communication solutions across many verticals, including the financial, retail, healthcare, cannabis, energy, and public sectors. Thanks to our locations throughout Canada and in the United States, we meet our clients’ varying needs with scale, speed, and efficiency – no matter how large or complex the ask - delivered through our technology-enabled service model.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PRINTRELEAF

PrintReleaf creates a global sustainability standard by certifiably guaranteeing to releaf the paper consumption of PrintReleaf customers. PrintReleaf is the only technology platform that measures customers' paper usage and certifiably reforests that usage on an equivalent basis. The patented PrintReleaf technology not only tracks paper consumption, but also monitors PrintReleaf reforestation partners to ensure fulfillment. Market-leading companies with a passion for the environment and a progressive concern for advancing environmental stewardship, together with their customers, rely on PrintReleaf to provide a nexus of partnerships involving forestry, technology, and business. For more information, please visit http://www.printreleaf.com.

