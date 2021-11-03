DCM to Provide ASMBL Marketing Workflow Solution to Leading Canadian Technology Retailer

BRAMPTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is pleased to announce it will be deploying ASMBL, an end-to-end solution for marketing workflow and asset management, to one of Canada’s preeminent technology retailers. ASMBL will enable our client to create, execute, price-validate and traffic all promotional material including flyers, POP, web assets, and social and display media.

Today’s increasingly complex marketing environment—more channels, more campaigns, more segmented marketing with varying terms and conditions—makes managing communications and ensuring consistency a major operational hurdle. It also increases risks around data security and regulatory compliance.

ASMBL overcomes those challenges by centralizing and securing crucial marketing workflows and digital assets, from documents and photos to artwork and videos. Assets can be uploaded, created, edited, and distributed. They’re securely stored, and metadata-tagged for fast searching and sharing. Built-in version control ensures only the most recent file is displayed. Previous campaigns are easy to retrieve and replicate, while validation of elements like pricing across different assets is automatic.

As a result, marketing activity is more visible and trackable across all business lines and channels, both print and digital. There’s also greater peace of mind around legal and government compliance—ensuring accuracy of regional terms and conditions, for example, or safeguarding non-disclosure agreements. The enhanced efficiency reduces the reliance on employee effort. And the solution is technology-agnostic and can accommodate a virtually unlimited volume of assets and campaigns.

From a working standpoint, users of the solution can, as an example:

Create a personalized flyer using approved assets

Version it for different regions, syncing price and core messaging while complying with regional terms and conditions

Deploy it across digital and print channels

Update it any time and cascade all changes automatically across all impacted assets

Gather insight on its effectiveness at different touchpoints, informing future planning and budgeting

View history and inventory, placing new orders using dynamic pricing

“Marketing teams are being asked to do more with less, but without sacrificing consistency or quality,” said Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM. “ASMBL increases their capacity and accuracy — the automation and built-in analytics help them perform essential tasks more efficiently and correctly, which in turn can have a huge impact on a company’s ability to seize new opportunities and grow.”

DCM has signed a four-year agreement; ASMBL is scheduled for launch early in 2022.

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a communication solutions partner that adds value for large enterprises by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. Our technology-enabled content and workflow management capabilities solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory requirements of Canada’s leading enterprises. We pair customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology, and services to power our clients’ go-to-market strategies. We help our clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place.

Our extensive experience has positioned us as experts at providing communication solutions across many verticals, including the financial, retail, healthcare, cannabis, energy, and public sectors. Thanks to our locations throughout Canada and in the United States, we meet our clients’ varying needs with scale, speed, and efficiency – no matter how large or complex the ask - delivered through our technology-enabled service model.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

