Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Partnership with ASM Global to Bring Concerts, Festivals and Special Events to the Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that it has partnered with ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, to bring concerts, festivals and other special events to the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium located on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio.

“We are very excited to partner with ASM Global for multiple reasons,” stated Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “After being forced to live in a virtual world for the last 21 months, people are craving the best-in-class in-person experiences that ASM Global is known for in a state-of-the-art venue like Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. This partnership is another example of a world-renowned brand that supports what we are building in Canton and wants to be part of it.”

Crawford went on to share, “ASM Global possesses strong relationships across the entertainment landscape, bringing added opportunities and enhancing our capacity to engage with high-caliber events that we believe will be in elevated demand amongst people throughout Ohio and beyond. This partnership will help drive revenue for our entertainment division, creating further value for our shareholders. We look forward to announcing an exciting schedule of events we have planned for 2022 in the weeks and months ahead.”

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, named for the beloved American businessman, philanthropist and owner of the New Orleans Saints, is considered one of 13 game-changing NFL stadiums according to Forbes. It is one of five NFL stadiums in the portfolio of ASM Global, which also manages Soldier Field in Chicago, Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, NRG Stadium in Houston and 18 other venues around the world.

“We are excited to use the power of the ASM Global network to create entertainment experiences for Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and the fans who join in from around the state and beyond,” said Doug Thornton, Executive Vice President of ASM Global. “At a time when we see growing demand for live events, we are looking forward to collaborating with HOFV to deliver a diverse array of talent to the venue and other facilities within the Village.”

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, conventions and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues.