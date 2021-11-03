Ameresco announces completion of solar PV project at Montecito Union School District’s Nature Lab “Collaboratory”.

Montecito Union School District’s partnership with cleantech integrator, Ameresco, for the addition of solar PV at its Nature Lab “Collaboratory” will offset 97% of the facility’s annual electric usage. (Photo: Business Wire)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of a solar PV installation at the Montecito Union School District’s (MUSD) Nature Lab “Collaboratory”. The Nature Lab, an outdoor learning environment, was envisioned, designed and developed as a space for MUSD students to explore and experience Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) activities in a holistic and hands-on manner.

The solar array installation includes more than 450 panels that will generate more than 300,000 kWh/year of energy and offset 97% of the facility’s annual energy usage. The project is funding is provided by the Montecito Union School Foundation (MUSF), which was founded in 2018, as a result of the combination of the MUSD PTA and the Montecito Education Foundation (MEF). The project aligns with the MUSF’s mission to enhance academic, athletic and arts programs, enrich the student experience with technology, curriculum, and improved classroom resources, and elevate their teachers through professional development and continuing education.

"What started out as an environmental stewardship project has turned into an endeavor that also promotes our fiscal responsibility. Plus, we have a beautiful shade structure that has become our Collaboratory: a place where students can explore, create terrific art, get messy with science and so much more,” said Anthony Ranii, Superintendent, Montecito Union School District. “The Ameresco team was a joy to work with, and I felt they were a true partner in all of the Nature Lab, and not just the solar structure. Ameresco made it easy for us to be environmentally responsible, save money, AND create an incredible learning space for our students."

“This project is a showcase example of creatively integrating renewable energy generation into the next generation’s learning, living and playing environments,” said Britta MacIntosh, Vice President, Western Region, Ameresco. “We’re excited to continue to make a positive impact in the education industry and create a more sustainable environment for current and future Montecito Union School District students.”

Construction began in September 2021 and was completed to receive Permission to Operate from Southern California Edison (SCE) in October 2021.

To learn more about the solar PV solutions offered by Ameresco, visit https://www.ameresco.com/solution-solar-power/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Montecito Union School District

The Montecito Union School District is a public elementary school district with one school serving children in grades Kindergarten through Sixth Grades. In 1998, the school was awarded the State of California's "Distinguished School" status. Enrollment has risen from 264 students in 1983/84 to over 400 students today. The school boasts a school-wide teacher/pupil average of 1/18 students, with a certificated teacher and a three-hour instructional assistant in each of the classrooms. In addition, the school's staff includes specialists in art, music, physical education, technology, Spanish and library. The Montecito Union School rests on an eight-acre site nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean and serves the community of Montecito.

About the Montecito Union School Foundation

The Montecito Union School Foundation (MUSF) was founded in 2018, as a result of the combination of the MUS PTA and the Montecito Education Foundation (MEF). Their mission is to enhance academic, athletic and arts programs; enrich the student experience with technology, curriculum, and improved classroom resources; and elevate teachers through professional development and continuing education.

The announcement of the development of a renewable energy asset by Ameresco is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such asset, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in our previously reported assets in development as of September 30, 2021.