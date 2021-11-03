QuantSec Chooses Dialpad to Modernize Its Own Business Communications as Well as Its Customers’

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its partnership with QuantSec, a Microsoft Azure and network specialist firm that provides enterprise design and implementation services for small, medium and large businesses across Australia. In addition to selling Dialpad to its own customers, QuantSec will use the Dialpad platform to connect its own workforce.

After a year of working remotely throughout the pandemic, QuantSec decided it needed to upgrade its communications solution to allow its workforce to securely communicate from anywhere, and on any device. QuantSec also needed a solution with a reliable integration with Microsoft Teams, and Dialpad fit the bill. Dialpad recently launched Dialpad for Microsoft Teams, a direct routing integration that combines Dialpad’s enterprise-grade telephony features and award-winning Voice Intelligence (Vi™) capabilities with the Microsoft Teams native environment.

“As a firm specialising in Microsoft deployments, specifically with Office 365, a lot of customers inquire about our recommendation for a VoIP integration that works well with the tools they already use. We knew we couldn’t recommend something that our own team doesn’t use and love, so we started looking at options to upgrade our own on-premises communications service. Dialpad was the clear choice for our team given its intuitive design, simple deployment and robust feature set,” said Thang Lam, Managing Director, QuantSec. “But beyond the reliable calling and conferencing technology Dialpad provides, we’ve been thoroughly impressed with the entire platform. It goes above and beyond with helpful analytics and powerful AI - all baked within a single workspace.“

The Dialpad cloud-native communications platform is the one place for a truly unified Communications as a Service (TruCaaS) experience. With a TruCaaS solution delivered through a single pane of glass, and customer engagement all on one cohesive platform with AI at its core, Dialpad helps companies simplify business communications and collaboration. Dialpad is a complete, modern communications platform built on a split cloud architecture for unmatched security, reliability, and flexibility. Simple to deploy, available on any device and with baked-in Voice Intelligence (Vi™), Dialpad creates a searchable archive of every call, improving communication between employees, customers and business partners working from anywhere.

“Today, most teams in Australia leverage Microsoft services for collaboration, so the recent availability of Dialpad for Microsoft Teams couldn’t have come at a better time. QuantSec is an important partner as we continue to expand in Australia and into more Microsoft-based companies,” said Gerard D’Onofrio, Australia Country Manager, Dialpad. “We’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with QuantSec as both a partner and customer, bringing modern communications to more businesses and government organisations across the country.”

