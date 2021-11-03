BPS Oil & Gas, Houston Chemical Enter Licensing Agreement

ARGYLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BPS Oil & Gas, LLC and Houston Chemical, LLC, have inked a licensing agreement to enhance the performance of iron scale inhibitors used in upstream oil and gas production. BPS Oil & Gas issued a non-exclusive license for their proprietary supramolecular additive, NRGMax®, to Houston Chemical, a Houston-based supplier of drilling, completion, and production chemicals.

The collaboration will use the BPS Oil & Gas technology platform to develop next generation antifoulants, such as iron scale reducers, that demonstrate superior product performance. Shotwell Hydrogenics is the exclusive manufacturer of the NRGMax additive and will supply the supramolecular chemistry platform from their Midland, Texas plant.

“Houston Chemical has a great base chemistry. For the last few years, NRGMax-enhanced upstream chemicals have delivered outstanding results to our customers. The addition of NRGMax will enhance performance of Houston Chemical’s existing formula to yield a truly best-in-class winner,” said Daniel Rey, President of BPS Oil & Gas.

The two Texas companies will work together to develop and commercialize forthcoming products from Houston Chemical. The licensing agreement is predicated by the proven performance that NRGMax has in oilfield chemicals like surfactants, green acid, phosphoric acid, and an H2S scavenger.

Stuart Musslewhite, CEO of Houston Chemical, shared, “Our team at Houston Chemical is a trusted advisor to oilfield operators, who have come to know our products for outstanding performance. By partnering with BPS Oil & Gas and Shotwell Hydrogenics, we can bring new solutions to our customers that ultimately help them create highly productive operations.”

Research and development, internal testing, and third-party testing found that, when NRGMax is incorporated into Houston Chemical’s iron scale inhibitor, they could significantly enhance the efficacy of key active ingredients. The results are created by the localization and stabilization spurred by NRGMax.

“NRGMax is an inert, environmentally-friendly chemistry that can act as a guest or a host to increase the efficacy of active ingredients,” commented Dr. Robert Geiger, Vice President of Product Development for BPS Technology, the parent company of BPS Oil & Gas. “Oil and gas can be an incredibly volatile market, and upstream operators are looking to find the most effective products in the market to make the most out of every well. We’re confident that our NRGMax additive can help Houston Chemical maximize their customers’ bottom lines.”

NRGMax turns standard oilfield chemicals into superior products that demonstrate a return-on-investment to users. New products from Houston Chemical incorporating NRGMax will debut in late 2021.

About BPS Oil & Gas

BPS Oil & Gas, LLC is a Texas-based technology company seeking to enhance how chemicals are utilized and deployed in Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream applications. Their proprietary NRGMax host chemistry enhances end-product performance for a wide range of oil and gas chemicals. The results are more efficient applications and reduced operating costs for operators across the industry. Whether it’s in the oilfield, the pipeline, or at a refinery, BPS Oil & Gas is committed to significant return on customer investments. BPS Oil & Gas is a division of BPS Technology, a privately held holding company. Learn more at bpsoilandgas.com.

About Houston Chemical

Houston Chemical manufactures and supplies drilling, completions, production, and midstream chemicals. The Houston-based company also provides surface rentals, chemical delivery trucks, and chemical treatment trucks. Founded in 2004, Houston Chemical prides itself on providing solutions to operators. The family of companies includes Boar Pigs (pig manufacturer), Redline Courier (freight company), and Bulkhead Brothers (marine construction) and has yards in Kermit, Sundown, and Brenham, Texas. Learn more at houstonchem.com.