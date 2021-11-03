Current Selects CM Buck & Associates as its Newest Lighting Agent in Indiana and Kentucky

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CM Buck & Associates, Inc. and GE Current, a Daintree company, have established a partnership for the agency to carry Current’s high-quality fixtures, LED lamps and controls in the state of Indiana, but focus only on fixtures and controls in Kentucky.

Founded in 1941 as a family-owned business, the Indianapolis-based CM Buck supplies power, lighting, controls and OEM products from manufacturers who lead their industries with innovative, quality solutions. Their experienced team of experts manage and represent many of the Midwest’s largest projects, organizations and manufacturers. CM Buck has a longstanding history of tradition, with over 80 years of experience within the lighting industry.

“We are delighted to be partnering with CM Buck, as the agency is very selective, strategic and forward thinking,” said Stephen Van Meter, Area Manager at Current. “They have impressed us with their commitment to provide companies like ours with the highest level of service and devoted support; because they are continually investing in themselves as well, we believe their level of dedication to our lamp and fixture portfolios will be no different.”

CM Buck operates on the cutting edge of future technologies while still staying true to their roots. The organization is always looking towards the future and has expanded their reach to include the entirety of Indiana and Kentucky, which will help extend Current’s lighting products and solutions to businesses large and small throughout the two states.

“We are thrilled to partner with Current and their talented team,” said Clark Simpson, Lighting Division Manager at CM Buck. “Our group is eager to deliver their high-quality products through dedicated customer service. Along with our proud histories, CM Buck welcomes the opportunity to share in a successful alliance for years to come.”

About GE Current, a Daintree company:

Current enhances commercial and industrial facilities, cities, greenhouses and all spaces in between with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

About CM Buck & Associates:

Founded in 1941 by mechanical engineer Chauncey M. Buck, CM Buck & Associates, Inc. has expanded from its Indianapolis roots to serve the Midwest market at large. The company spans four generations and remains focused on making connections to meet their customers’ needs, going above and beyond to find the right products and solutions for any project.