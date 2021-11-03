APOLLO Insurance Partners with Orr Development to Offer Their Customers Access to Immediate Digital Insurance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Orr Development to offer immediate digital insurance products, specifically tailored to their tenants.

Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada, through brokers and integrated partnerships like this one. Through APOLLO, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7. Orr's mission is to develop projects that enrich the community and bring neighborhoods closer together. Orr can now offer an easier and simple digital insurance solution to its hundreds of users, through APOLLO.

“APOLLO is excited to partner with a 4th generation family owned business” said APOLLO Account Manager Alec Read. “With Orr and APOLLO partnering, we believe we can provide an exceptional digital experience for users, making it easier for those looking for insurance. We are pleased to offer Orr users an entirely digital experience, while also providing hyper-personalized service each user deserves.”

Orr is a 4th generation family owned real estate company based in Vancouver, BC, specializing in developing purposeful rental and commercial projects. With over 90 years of operation, Orr has served 1000’s of users. Orr strives to cultivate meaningful and long-lasting relationships with their tenants, partners and all of those who make up their community. Since Orr has partnered with APOLLO they have achieved 100% compliance with their residential tenants. During COVID it has been an exceptionally difficult period but Orr is proud to say they have achieved 0% vacancy across their residential and commercial portfolios.

“We were introduced to APOLLO at a pivotal time when the market was facing drastic change,” said Orr Director, China Orr. “APOLLO took the stress out of the job and provided our tenants with a competitive, easy and simple solution for their insurance needs.”

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real-time and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO (“APOLLO Insurance Solutions Ltd.”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small business and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/.

About Orr Development

Orr Development is a 4th generation family owned real estate company based in Vancouver, BC. We specialize in developing purpose-built rental and commercial projects. With over 90 years of operations in Vancouver, we have a deeply rooted history of putting our community at the heart of all we do. We strive to cultivate meaningful and long-lasting relationships with our tenants, our partners, and all those who make our community whole. Our aim is to develop projects that enrich our community and bring neighborhoods closer together. We can proudly say that we build, own and manage our portfolio of properties throughout the Lower Mainland. We are more than a full-service property management company - we are involved in our projects from conception to fruition. With an uncompromising commitment to the highest standard of quality, design and construction, we strive to build functional developments to last generations.

At the core of it all we are Family Owned. Community Focused. Built to Last.

For more information, visit: http://orrdevelopment.com/.