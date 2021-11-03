Avanci Announces New Patent License Agreement With Jaguar Land Rover

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Avanci announced that it has signed a patent license agreement with Jaguar Land Rover, increasing the total number of auto brands licensed through the Avanci marketplace to 25. By signing an agreement with Avanci, Jaguar and Land Rover receive licenses to the 2G, 3G, and 4G essential patents of the 43 patent owners that participate in the marketplace today, as well as patent owners that join Avanci in the future.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jaguar Land Rover, the UK’s largest automotive manufacturer with its two iconic British car brands as an Avanci licensee,” said Kasim Alfalahi, founder and chief executive officer of Avanci. “This agreement demonstrates our focus on streamlining the patent licensing process for the automotive market with efficient, predictable licensing solutions through our one-stop Avanci marketplace.”

Avanci simplifies the way automotive companies provide connectivity by including license rights to the vast majority of cellular standard essential patents in a single agreement. More than 25 million connected vehicles around the world are licensed through the Avanci marketplace.

About Avanci:

Avanci believes that sharing technology in the Internet of Things era can be simpler. Our one-stop solution is designed to enable the success of the ecosystem, bringing efficiency, convenience and predictability to the technology licensing process. Since 2016, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through our marketplace. Those with essential patents can share their innovations, and companies creating connected products for the IoT can access the patented wireless technology they need to be successful – in one place, with one agreement and for one fair, flat rate. In 2020, the World Economic Forum named Avanci a Technology Pioneer for its work in accelerating innovation for the Internet of Things.

www.avanci.com