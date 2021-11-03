Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association Selects Ballogy as Official Skills Assessment Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the industry standard for youth athletic skills measurement and tracking and leading exposure platform for athletes aspiring to get to the next level in their sport, announced today that it is partnering with the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association (WSGBCA) to offer the Ballogy Skills Assessment and development curriculum to its coaches and teams statewide.

“Many of our coaches are challenged to quantify team progress and individual skill development outside of in-game stats,” said Dan Taylor, president of WSGBCA. “Ballogy offers the industry’s first objective skill metric that enables coaches and their players to track their progress year round through an easy to use mobile app.”

The Ballogy Skills Assessment is the result of extensive research and feedback gathered from middle school, high school, and college-level coaches and athletes. The assessment consists of 100 shot attempts, challenging players to make free throws, short-range, midrange, and long-range shots from various locations within a set time limit. Video of the test is captured in the Ballogy app and reviewed, verified, and scored by Ballogy certified coaches. The score that is generated from the BSA is simple, objective, and relevant, creating healthy competition among athletes at every level and encouraging improvement.

“We are excited to partner with WSGBCA and its coaches to support girls basketball programs and player development across the state,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We want to continue to inspire growth and development in all players seeking to reach the next level of the game.”

Ballogy offers a development plan for all athletes at any stage in their basketball journey. The Ballogy curriculum includes beginner, intermediate and advanced levels of development. Each level is composed of drills that apply to the skill level and suggested shot distance of the participant. Gamification in the app encourages healthy competition among teammates as they move up the ranks of the leaderboard with every shot making assessment they take.

The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools, and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. To learn more, please visit https://www.ballogy.com/.

About Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association (WSGBCA)

The Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association was formed by a group of coaches who had a vision to help grow the game of basketball in girls programs in Washington. Their goal is to facilitate connections between coaches and provide resources so they can all better serve the student athletes in programs around the state. To learn more, please visit http://www.wsgbca.com/.