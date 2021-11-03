Vmo Aircraft Leasing Leases Two A350 Aircraft to Delta Air Lines

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vmo Aircraft Leasing (“Vmo”), a San Francisco-based aircraft leasing company, announced today the signing of a long-term lease agreement with Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL; “Delta”) for two Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The aircraft were delivered during October 2021.

“We are very pleased to partner with Delta Air Lines on executing this transaction for these latest technology Airbus A350 aircraft,” commented Peter Watson, Vmo Aircraft Leasing’s Chief Commercial Officer. “This new relationship demonstrates our continuing commercial outreach and efforts to support airline operators as they restore capacity amidst an improving demand environment while maintaining focus on the most environmentally beneficial fleet.”

“These aircraft align with Delta’s innovative and opportunistic approach toward widebody fleet renewal and simplification while remaining focused on increasing efficiency and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Mahendra Nair, Senior Vice President of Fleet and TechOps Supply Chain at Delta Air Lines.

About Vmo Aircraft Leasing

Vmo Aircraft Leasing (“Vmo”) is a U.S.-based commercial aircraft lessor launched in January 2021 by a team of aviation industry veterans and private equity funds managed by Ares Management Corporation. www.vmoair.com