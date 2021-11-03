GE Profile™ Launches First-of-Its-Kind Turkey Mode to Ease Cooking Stress for the Most High-Pressure Meal of the Year

No preheat or prep time is required with Turkey Mode that even a novice host can cook a great turkey with minimal effort. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)(Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

GE Appliances, a Haier company unveils its latest software upgrade–Turkey Mode–just in time for Thanksgiving to a total of 64 model families, including Monogram, CAFÉ, GE Profile™, and GE models for a total of 336 SKUs. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Profile™ will push the first software update of its kind today to existing owners of select WiFi-enabled ovens and ranges as a remedy for turkey perfection pressure on Thanksgiving. The leading innovation brand within the GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company unveils its latest software upgrade–Turkey Mode–just in time for Thanksgiving.

With Turkey Mode, more than half a million owners have the ability to cook a perfectly juicy and tender turkey using their GE Appliances wall oven or range – eliminating the stress of researching recipes, adjusting the temperature and checking the progress of the bird. Led by GE Profile™, the Turkey Mode feature will be available in a total of 64 model families, including Monogram, CAFÉ, GE Profile™ and GE models for a total of 336 SKUs.

While the holiday season is often regarded as quality time for friends and family, it is also notorious for its stress. In fact, according to a newly released GEA survey, over a third (34%) of respondents feel Thanksgiving cooking is the most high-pressure meal of the year and 36% ranked food preparation as the biggest stressor. Over half (52%) would rather spend time with loved ones than meal-prepping, yet almost three-quarters of respondents feel that it’s not Thanksgiving without the turkey. 1

With Turkey Mode, no preheat or prep time is required so that even a novice host can cook a great turkey with minimal effort. There’s no need to brine or coat your turkey, cover it with foil, or baste it for great results. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions on the SmartHQ app or the oven’s LCD screen for how to use a meat probe and exactly where to position the oven rack. Whether the bird is 12 lbs or 20 lbs, Turkey Mode does the cook-time math and executes the perfect cooking algorithms for a juicy bird that reaches an optimal doneness at 170 degrees.

By letting the technology play sous-chef, users can spend less time frantically checking their turkey and monitor temperature in real-time through the app or LCD screen. On top of that, users with LCD screens on their appliances can set the mood for fall with customizable autumn-themed wallpapers complete with Thanksgiving facts and outdoor temperatures. Best of all, the Turkey Mode is complete with an audible “Gobble, Gobble” when the bird is ready to serve.

“This holiday season marks the first time in two years that many families and loved ones will be able to enjoy together. With Turkey Mode, users can enjoy moments with each other creating memories without worrying about hovering in the kitchen,” said Taylor Dawson, director of digital transformation at GE Appliances. “Our scientists and engineers spent hundreds of hours testing and developing turkey mode for your GE Appliances oven to ensure you enjoy a juicy and tender turkey on Thanksgiving. Turkey Mode is the latest example of our ongoing commitment to roll out new cooking technologies to continue to serve America’s cooking needs."

To learn more about the cutting-edge software update and how to download it on your wall oven or range, visit our website, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make "good things, for life." We're creators, thinkers and makers who believe that anything is possible and that there’s always a better way. We’re a company powered by our people, made stronger through our diversity — allowing us to grow closer than ever before to our owners, anticipate their needs and enhance their lives.

Since 1907, we’ve built innovative, quality products that are trusted in half of all U.S. homes. We sell appliances under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, wine & beverage centers, air conditioners, small appliances, water filtration systems and water heaters.

To learn more about our company, brands, Corporate Citizenship efforts, and economic impact, visit geappliancesco.com.

(1) On behalf of GE Appliances, Researchscape International polled 1,254 respondents via an online survey in October 2021.