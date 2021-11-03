Chanhassen to Become Minnesota’s Next Gigabit City

CHANHASSEN, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetroNet today announced plans to bring symmetrical gigabit-speed internet service to Chanhassen’s homes and businesses. When complete, Chanhassen will become a Gigabit City, making ultra-high-speed internet service delivered through fiber optic connections available to a majority of Chanhassen homes and businesses. MetroNet, now available in more than a dozen Minnesota communities, will fully fund the 100 percent fiber optic network through a multi-million-dollar investment.

“We look forward to providing Chanhassen residents with sparkling 4k video streaming, glitch-free gaming, crystal-clear virtual meetings, and internet experiences of the future that we can only begin to imagine,” said John Cinelli, MetroNet’s CEO. “MetroNet is proud to add Chanhassen to our growing list of Gigabit Cities across Minnesota and the U.S.”

MetroNet’s two-year construction project in Chanhassen is planned to begin this fall, with customers able to receive service in the summer of 2022. As MetroNet’s construction begins, residents will receive communication by mail about activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs and signs at neighborhood entry points, will be provided to let residents know when the construction process is about to begin in their area. MetroNet crews are identified by ID badges and use branded MetroNet vehicles.

Residents and businesses that are interested in MetroNet services may now visit www.MetroNetInc.com/construction to receive updates on when their address is eligible for installation and sign-up early for presales.

As the largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic provider in the nation, MetroNet builds and manages state-of-the-art fiber-optic networks connected directly to homes and businesses in more than 120 communities across 13 states. The company is known for reliable and symmetrical high-speed internet connections, friendly customer service, and fair pricing with no long-term contracts.

MetroNet currently provides service to the City of Rochester, as well as communities in the counties of Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Dodge, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Rice, Scott, Steele, and Waseca.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 120 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, and Missouri. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. MetroNet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized MetroNet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, MetroNet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com.