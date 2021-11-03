FIDO Authenticator Certification for Veridium iOS and Android Mobile SDK

NEW YORK & OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veridium, a leading developer of frictionless, passwordless authentication solutions, today announced the company has further enhanced its FIDO™ strategy, expanding on its existing FIDO 2.0 certification for VeridiumID server to now include FIDO Authenticator™ Certification for its Mobile SDK for Android and iOS platforms.

Veridium’s vision of enabling secure trusted digital identities and passwordless MFA was further enhanced today with both their Apple iOS and Android Mobile SDK (Software Development Kit) achieving FIDO Authenticator Certification.

FIDO Certified Authenticators provide higher levels of security assurance for organizations. Certification can be applied to either software or hardware solutions and Veridium’s Mobile SDK FIDO Certification now provides greater protection against phishing or other scalable attacks.

FIDO Authenticator Certification further implements Veridium’s vision and strategy for standards-based solutions. The VeridiumID Intelligent authentication platform, deployed by customers in cloud or on premises to deliver a frictionless and secure user experience, provides intelligent passwordless, strong authentication for users, achieved FIDO 2.0 certification in 2019.

“We’re proud to expand our FIDO position,” said Ismet Geri, CEO, Veridium. “Having taken a strategic decision to drive our technology suite towards FIDO standards, this new Authenticator Certification further enhances our capabilities and complements our FIDO 2.0 Platform Certification since 2019. This new certification provides greater levels of assurance to our customers, delivering increased levels of end-to-end security for our intelligent, passwordless authentication solutions and ensures customers adopting FIDO standards are future-proofing their investment with Veridium.”

This unique market offering provides organizations with the following benefits:

Passwordless Authentication:

Delivers genuine passwordless system access to desktop, WEB and mobile applications, improving the user experience for application access and significantly reducing help-desk calls and operational costs.

Increased Security:

Passwordless system access enhances security for organizations, reducing data breaches that occur through phishing or brute force attacks where passwords are used maliciously to gain access to systems and data.

Intelligent Security:

Provides artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities in end-to-end authentication solutions to further enhance security and provide higher levels of assurance of an individual’s identity for system access.

Regulation:

Helps organizations meet regulatory compliance for data access, including PSD2, NYDFS and FINMA. Delivers intelligent, strong, contextually aware, passwordless authentication for users.

About Veridium

Veridium is a global technology leader that enables organizations to enhance security while providing a high level of assurance for digital authentication of user identities. Veridium helps businesses eliminate the need for passwords altogether while empowering users with a significantly improved authentication and privacy experience.

Veridium is the original passwordless multi-factor authentication company. Veridium’s Identity Platform is a comprehensive authentication platform using AI-based behavioral biometrics. Veridium makes it easy for organizations to eliminate passwords across applications, websites, and web services to create a future with no passwords, no phishing, no fraud. For more information, please visit www.veridiumid.com. Follow Veridium on Twitter at @veridiumid.

About the FIDO Alliance

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance™, www.fidoalliance.org, was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for simpler, stronger authentication that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords. FIDO Authentication is stronger, private, and easier to use when authenticating to online services.

The FIDO, FIDO ALLIANCE, FIDO AUTHENTICATION, FIDO CERTIFIED, and FIDO2 trademarks and logos are trademarks of FIDO ALLIANCE.