Event Success Platform Grip Partners with CLIPr to Maximize the Value of Events

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLIPr, a Video Analysis and Management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning (ML) to index video content and make it searchable, announced today a partnership with Grip, a leading event success platform for event professionals. Grip will leverage CLIPr to index live session content in real-time, allowing its event customers to offer their attendees and exhibitors CLIPr-enriched video, including ability to search by topic, subtopic or transcription. Grip is the latest CLIPr-embedded platform with functionality integrated directly into the Grip platform.

“Our customers are increasingly blending in-person and virtual events, and it’s important we partner with innovative technologies like CLIPr that maximize the value of session content 365, and deliver the most engaging event experiences,” said Tim Groot, co-founder and CEO of Grip. “CLIPr doesn’t only make on-demand session content more dynamic and easily searchable for attendees, it also provides extremely valuable user metrics that show event organizers the most viewed and compelling content down to topics and moments. These experiences are at the forefront of a new era for events.”

CLIPr’s VAM platform helps users quickly extract important moments of recorded session content so they can search, interact and share with ease and efficiency. Recorded videos are processed by CLIPr’s machine learning (ML) algorithms, which analyze audio and visual cues (i.e. presentation slides), along with natural language processing and emotion detection, to index key topics and moments in each video.

Event organizers using CLIPr enriched videos on Grip’s platform can extend post-event viewership and highlight the immense value of live event content, making it easier for attendees to consume and recall highly valuable moments of each session. Viewers can search videos by transcription, topics and subtopics, and react to moments through emojis or comments. This creates a simpler, more dynamic, and collaborative way to experience session content once the show concludes.

“We are thrilled to partner with an industry leading event platform like Grip and together show event organizers a new way to capitalize on session content long after the event concludes,” said Humphrey Chen, co-founder and CEO of CLIPr. “Recorded session content has long been an underutilized asset for event professionals in terms of return on engagement and also obtaining valuable metrics to inform future decision making. We are empowering organizers to reach the elusive 365 community engagement and can help tailor content to individuals. Additionally, our premium analytics will allow event organizers to gain deeper customer insight to develop future commercial strategies tailored to the needs of their customers, as well as creating new revenue streams for increased monetization.”

Grip CEO, Tim Groot, and CLIPr CEO, Humphrey Chen, will be speaking together on a panel session at Event Tech Live in London on November 3, “Enabling and Monetizing Communities.” For more information on CLIPr’s partnership with Grip, visit www.CLIPr.ai.

About CLIPr

About Grip

Grip is the leading Event Success Platform which helps exhibitors, sponsors and visitors to be more successful. Its platform, which enables organisers to run virtual, hybrid and in-person events, uses AI-powered matchmaking to increase visitor engagement, lead generation and revenue.

For event participants, it supports return on time invested at industry events, with flexible content delivery and purposeful meetings and matchmaking. For event organisers, it provides solutions, support and integrations needed to maximise return on investment.

Since 2016, Grip has facilitated the connection of over 5.5 million participants through AI-driven event solutions. This has resulted in the culmination of billions of data points from some of the world's largest events, plus strategic insight and expertise, to ensure Grip can deliver the event experiences that today's markets and industries demand.

Trusted by 55% of the world’s largest event organisers, Grip’s AI matchmaking tools help event organisers like Clarion Events, Reed Exhibitions and Messe Frankfurt increase sales opportunities for their exhibitors, sponsors and visitors.