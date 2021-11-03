Eat Well Group Announces Closing of Amara Investment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Eat Well Group”) (CSE:EWG) (US:EWGFF) (FRA:6BC0) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced investment in a preferred equity position in PataFoods, Inc. dba Amara Organic Foods (“Amara”), one of the fastest-growing baby food brands in America, including its option to acquire an additional 29% of the shares of Amara at a USD$100,000,000 valuation for a total acquisition price of USD$29,000,000.

“We are incredibly excited to close on the Amara investment, providing Eat Well Group with exposure to a proven and industry leading CPG brand that is disrupting the entire baby food industry,” stated Marc Aneed, President, Eat Well Group. “We are proud of what Jessica and her team at Amara have accomplished to date and anticipate this investment will provide a material impact to our growth in 2022 and beyond.”

ABOUT EAT WELL GROUP

Eat Well Group is a publicly-traded investment company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Group’s management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.