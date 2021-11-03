Wellsheet Collaborates with Horizon to Provide Clinicians with a Single View of Key Data and Insights within their EHR Workflow

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for better information sharing across health care providers and Wellsheet is collaborating with Horizon Healthcare Services to provide clinicians a full longitudinal view of a patients’ medical history to make real-time decisions on patient care without the significant blind spots inherent in the EHR. Horizon is working to put the power of actionable data into the hands of New Jersey’s doctors and hospitals to help them improve care quality, better the patient experience and lower the overall cost of care for our 3.7 million members.

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arguably the most glaring issue with the Electronic Health Record (EHR) today is that it only captures and shows clinicians a small portion of a patient’s medical history. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for better information sharing across health care providers. Wellsheet Inc., the company transforming the physician experience with medical records, is collaborating with Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey’s oldest and largest health insurer, to provide clinicians a full longitudinal view of a patients’ medical history. The companies are combining Health Information Exchange (HIE), EHR, and claims data into a single view on Wellsheet’s predictive clinical workflow platform. This joint offering ensures that for the first time clinicians will have timely and contextualized data and insights to make real-time decisions on patient care without the significant blind spots inherent in the EHR.

Wellsheet's predictive clinical workflows are used by providers who treat over 3M patients per year, over a third of NJ's population, and Horizon has the largest aggregated corpus of healthcare data in New Jersey and surrounding areas. In teaming up with Horizon, Wellsheet will now have access to and display data for the insurer’s members to providers across the state of New Jersey as well as parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New York. Horizon will support Wellsheet’s expansion initiatives in the region to advance the shared goal of bringing the joint solution to clinicians.

“Horizon is working to put the power of actionable data into the hands of New Jersey’s doctors and hospitals to help them improve care quality, better the patient experience and lower the overall cost of care for our 3.7 million members,” said Joseph O’Hara, Horizon’s Director of Healthcare Marketplace Innovations. “Through our collaboration with Wellsheet, clinicians will have the ability to access a wealth of patient data available through Horizon’s HIE --- HealthSphere – so their care can be informed and coordinated by a full, 360-degree view of a patient’s clinical history. Wellsheet’s interface connects the breadth of Horizon data directly to New Jersey clinicians at the point of care,” O’Hara said.

“Wellsheet connects to data sources both within and outside the EHR to provide unique and highly valuable insights that are transforming patient care within the public and private sectors in partnership with health systems and payers. Wellsheet predicts content most relevant to a specific clinician treating a specific patient and has been proven to reduce a physician’s time in the EHR by 40% and vastly improve physician productivity for a single EHR environment. By applying these capabilities across multiple EHR systems and other sources of information like HealthSphere, Wellsheet is uniquely positioned to ensure that clinicians engage with that data to inform treatment decisions effectively in Horizon 100M+ clinician encounters per year, ” said Craig Limoli, Wellsheet CEO and Founder.

This Horizon and Wellsheet collaboration provides:

Health systems with improved provider productivity and improved metrics tied to value-based care.

Horizon with an enhanced ability to deliver clinical and claims data and insights directly within provider workflow.

Medicare Advantage plans with better health outcomes and higher quality care.

Physicians and nurses with improved job satisfaction in delivering higher quality of care due to access to additional data to support better decisions at the point of care.

Patients with higher convenience and lower expenditures due to fewer duplicate or unnecessary tests and procedures.

Wellsheet’s EHR-agnostic, predictive clinical workflow system pulls data from the EHR chart and prioritizes clinical content through specialized machine learning algorithms. It assembles the right information in an intuitive workflow that allows providers to quickly arrive at the right clinical insights. This layer on top of an EHR gives clinicians the ability to understand what needs to be done in real-time without compromising the provider-patient interaction.

Wellsheet uses the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) application programming interfaces (APIs), and can pull and prioritize key patient data from multiple data sources with an accelerated implementation and deployment timeline. This is a huge plus for clinicians working across various sites of service in the same facility, or across different EHRs between facilities and different health systems. HealthSphere is a fully FHIR-based integration model that overlaps substantially with Wellsheet’s FHIR-based integrations to Epic and Cerner. Wellsheet is also working with Horizon to develop user-authentication workflows that ensure seamless, one-click access for users.

Faster Response Times

With Wellsheet’s fully cloud-based and web-delivered architecture, new features and updates are deployed with no system downtime or analyst effort, resulting in savings in IT costs for EHR optimization efforts and maintenance moving forward.

Wellsheet's platform-agnostic, cloud-based, predictive clinical workflow platform uses the FHIR API standards to work within an existing EHR to surface the most relevant content for physicians in a view that is contextualized and prioritized for their needs. It is integrated with both Epic and Cerner to reduce a physician's time in the EHR, lessening physician burnout and improving the quality of patient care.

Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey's oldest and largest health insurer, serving 3.7 million members with headquarters in Newark and offices in Wall and Hopewell.