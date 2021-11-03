Aditxt Partners With CLX Health to Offer AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 Immune Monitoring Service Through CLX’s TrustAssure™ Platform

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), (“Aditxt” or the “Company”) a biotechnology innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, announced today a partnership with CLX Health, a developer of cloud-based solutions. The goal of this partnership is to accelerate the market availability of AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 through CLX Health’s TrustAssure Solution Suite. TrustAssure Solution Suite is a multi-stakeholder engagement platform that consumers, laboratories, healthcare providers, health plans, and public health authorities can access to communicate vital health information for real-time risk assessment to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies.

Aditxt will be working with CLX Health to expand sample collection sites for AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 through the TrustAssure global network of COVID-19 testing partners. The seamless partnership with CLX Health will offer additional methods for scheduling, testing, and reporting results through its HIPAA compliant platform. TrustAssure provides travelers answers on the risk of where they have been and where they are going. AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 adds further insight by providing individuals with a more complete immune profile, specific to COVID-19. AditxtScore™ benefits travelers seeking to better understand and manage their immune status ahead of travel, enabling them to take more control of their own personal health risks.

“The partnership with CLX Health is an important step in our AditxtScore™ worldwide rollout and will increase the brand recognition of AditxtScore™ as a leading immune monitoring service,” said Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt. “TrustAssure is a leader in the COVID-19 testing space for work, entertainment and travel related engagements. We are pleased to work with the team at CLX Health in creating alliances through their industry-leading platform,” Mr. Albanna added.

CLX Health’s Global Lab Director Bob Fleury commented, “AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 is a unique, precise, and comprehensive COVID-19 test that delivers a lot more than a negative or positive result, so we are thrilled to partner with Aditxt to add AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 to our TrustAssure platform. This kind of immune monitoring tool is an essential component for managing the COVID-19 pandemic.”

About AditxtScore™ for COVID-19

While it is impossible to ensure every encounter is infection free, AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 can help individuals gain a better understanding of their immunity status. Aditxt’s monitoring service is based on a comprehensive evaluation of the immune response to the COVID-19 virus or vaccine. AditxtScore™ provides meaningful information to help understand one’s personal immune response to COVID and not just that of the population collectively. For more information visit: www.aditxtscore.com

About CLX Health / TrustAssure™

CLX Health, a privately and wholly owned SiriusIQ company, delivers a clinically sound, cloud-based, multi-stakeholder solution which manages a COVID-19 testing ecosystem of physicians, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and consumers. CLX Health’s TrustAssure™ Global Network of COVID-19 testing partners and providers offer over 5,000 locations across the United States and greater than 15,000 locations in over 81 countries worldwide to support various “ready to” solutions for work, entertainment, and travel related engagements. For more information, please visit https://www.trustassure.com

About Aditxt

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. Aditxt’s immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

