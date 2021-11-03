Somatus and Anthem, Inc. Collaborate to Deliver Personalized, Value-Based Kidney Care

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Somatus, a market leader in value-based kidney care, today announced a long-term, multi-year partnership with Anthem, Inc (NYSE: ANTM). Together, Anthem and Somatus will change how kidney care is experienced and delivered for members of Anthem’s affiliated Medicare Advantage plans, specifically individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) Stage 3, 4, and 5 and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Somatus’ services are available to eligible CKD and ESKD members enrolled in Anthem-affiliated Medicare Advantage plans starting on November 1, 2021, and ESKD Chronic Special Needs Plans starting on January 1, 2022. In addition to this partnership, Anthem made a strategic investment in Somatus.

Somatus’ partnership with Anthem expands the Company’s geographic footprint to 34 states and increases its kidney care lives under management to more than 150,000. The Company is currently partnered with 10 national and regional health plans, several dozen hospitals and health systems, and more than 19,000 primary care providers, nephrologists, and other specialists. The Company’s impressive growth across all kidney care stakeholders reflects its demonstrated ability to improve quality of care and lower costs for patients with kidney disease.

“Anthem is committed to providing access to innovative programs that meet each health plan member’s unique healthcare needs,” said Elena McFann, President of Anthem’s Medicare business. “Investing in and partnering with Somatus ensures consumers with kidney disease enrolled in our affiliated health plans will receive industry-leading personalized, in-home care and resources they need to improve their health and wellbeing.”

As part of this collaboration, Anthem will enable bi-directional data exchange with Somatus via Anthem’s Health OS, which is a comprehensive, cloud native, payor and provider agnostic platform for health that connects siloed health data and disparate technologies to drive deeper insights as well as reduce costs and complexity. The secure, bi-directional data exchange will transmit timely alerts on member admission and discharge to optimize care, simplify coordination with Anthem care management personnel, and enhance the consumer and provider experience.

“Through this national partnership with Anthem and support from both local and community-based providers, Somatus’ reach and pursuit of our mission has taken a tremendous leap forward,” said Dr. Ikenna Okezie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Somatus. “We are grateful to partner alongside Anthem as we, together, continue to improve the lives of so many living with kidney disease.”

About Somatus

Somatus partners with leading health plans, health systems, in addition to nephrology and primary care groups to provide integrated care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus' vertically integrated clinical services and technology delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 117 million people, including more than 45 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.