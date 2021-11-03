Zenna Consulting Group Signs Strategic Partnership with LocalFactor to Create an Integrated Organic and Paid Growth Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenna Consulting Group, Inc. (ZCG) a leading global organic growth consultancy serving both the B2B and B2C sector in strategic search-based growth and audience development is today announcing the start of a strategic partnership with LocalFactor, a hyper-growth performance adtech startup that serves brands across CTV, DOOH, Audio, OLV, Display, Native, Search, and Social to drive brand building and performance.

This partnership accelerates the impact of ZCG’s organic growth marketing services and enhances results for customers through an integrated set of complementary technologies and methodologies linking both paid performance and organic growth strategies.

“ Creating a strategic partnership with ZCG’s world-class organic growth expertise brings a superpowered offering for our clients who struggle with fragmentation, data challenges, and stagnant media programs,” said Evan Rutchik, Founder and CEO of LocalFactor, “ Using our LocalFactorID platform, we recently saw a 57% increase in new organic visitors to our client’s website. This was the best performing audience - responsible for driving a 2.5:1 ROI. So, I am thrilled at the prospect of what this partnership can bring to both our portfolio of customers.”

“ We see in 100% of our client engagements that the proper coordination of our client’s paid advertising efforts with our organic growth initiatives vastly increases the outcomes of both efforts”, says Nataliya Yakushev, Managing Director of ZCG, “ the partnership with LocalFactor affords us to build a supercharged integration of both approaches and brings the best combination of organic growth and paid performance to our clients.”

About Zenna Consulting Group

Zenna Consulting Group is a Strategic Growth Advisory. For over 15 years, ZCG has helped early to mid-stage clients meet their organic growth challenges. With a core focus on organic growth, ZCG utilizes a holistic approach toward its area of expertise. ZCG helps clients ensure that each marketing channel - paid, social, PR, search, brand, performance - is informed and guided by how they work together to accelerate the organic marketing effort.

About LocalFactor

LocalFactor (an organization within Local Factor Group) is a multi-platform advertising company dedicated to helping brands of all sizes harness underutilized local audiences effectively and simply across all media channels at scale. LocalFactor is focused on providing simple, scalable, and insightful advertising programs for its clients.