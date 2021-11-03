ClearList Partners With Lagniappe Labs on the World’s First U.S. Unicorn Company Tracking Index

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearList, an equities marketplace for private companies, today announced that it has partnered with Lagniappe Labs to market the Prime Unicorn Index.

The Prime Unicorn Index is a leading benchmark targeting and tracking U.S.-based private companies valued at a billion dollars or more. The Index is based off disclosed, hard to find regulatory filings and is powered by the data models of Lagniappe Labs, combined with the experience of professionals at Level ETF Prime Indexes Group.

“ The most innovative private companies in the world make up the Prime Unicorn Index,” said Bill White, ClearList’s CEO. “ These companies all have a very exciting future in both the private and potentially public markets and we are delighted to partner with Lagniappe Labs to support transparency in the private company marketplace and to help promote the Index to ClearList’s substantial network of capital markets participants.”

Ross Barrett, a co-Founder of the Prime Unicorn Index, said, “ The Prime Unicorn Index is bringing a level of transparency to what has been historically an opaque private market. This is a tremendously exciting asset class that for the first time can be seen in an aggregated index that reflects the fast-growing innovation economy. ClearList is committed to continuous innovation and transparency in private markets trading, which makes them an ideal partner.”

The Prime Unicorn Index is a modified market cap price return index that measures the share price performance of U.S. private companies valued at $1 billion or more. Companies such as SpaceX, JUUL, UI Path, InstaCart and RoBlox have been part of the index, which currently has 128 companies.

The price changes of component companies are derived from publicly available information associated with company transactions, filings and other disclosures. Each component company is reviewed daily for price changes. Lagniappe Labs uses publicly available documents to verify issued shares and the price per share in the most recent private offerings of company equity securities to determine post-money valuations.

Eligible companies include institutionally-backed, privately held companies that Lagniappe Labs verifies have a valuation of $1 billion or greater. Companies must be a C-Corporation and have filed an amended COI within the last 24 months to be eligible.

The index has been active and published via Bloomberg and Reuters (Refinitiv) since 2017 under the ticker symbol: PUNICORN.

About ClearList

ClearList excels in providing end-to-end equity management solutions to private companies, including secondary trading of private company securities, primary fundraises and liquidity management, including cap table management. ClearList is committed to putting private companies first by applying tested technology and the best elements of the public markets to the private markets. The ClearList group of integrated companies includes: ClearList LLC (the “ClearList ATS”), Member: FINRA & SIPC; ClearList Securities LLC, Member: FINRA & SIPC, ClearList Technologies LLC, and ClearList TRAX, LLC, an SEC Registered Transfer Agent.

About Lagniappe Labs

Lagniappe Labs uses state, federal and difficult to acquire corporate filings in a fully configurable platform that allows users to analyze the value of privately held companies. The technology provides tools and data to build financial models on specific sectors, people, industries, investors and more. Lagniappe Labs federates disparate sources of information to drive objective analysis on private company investments. Lagniappe Labs replaces subjective and error-prone ‘wiki’ data with actual corporate documents and data so investors and potential investors in privately held companies have true and accurate information to drive decision making.