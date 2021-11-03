Bacardi Cuts Plastic in Its Gift Packs By 50%

Bacardi is cutting the plastic in its gift packs by 50% this holiday season. The world's largest privately held spirits company is removing a total of 147 tons of single-use plastic used annually in its gift packs through innovative new designs, which remove the need for plastic and by replacing plastic inserts or trays with sustainable alternatives made from cardboard certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. This year’s 50% cut is a giant step for Bacardi, towards achieving its 2023 goal of removing 100% of all single-use plastic from its gift packs and point-of-sale materials, and its 2030 goal of being 100% plastic-free. The Bacardi range of gift packs now includes 100% plastic-free designs, available for the first time this holiday season, including beautiful gift packs for many of our iconic brands like BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, GREY GOOSE vodka, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, BOMBAY BRAMBLE gin, MARTINI Fiero and DEWAR’S 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch whisky. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bacardi is cutting the plastic in its gift packs by 50% this holiday season. The world's largest privately held spirits company is removing a total of 147 tons of single-use plastic used annually in its gift packs through innovative new designs, which remove the need for plastic and by replacing plastic inserts or trays with sustainable alternatives made from cardboard certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. This year’s 50% cut is a giant step for Bacardi, towards achieving its 2023 goal of removing 100% of all single-use plastic from its gift packs and point-of-sale materials, and its 2030 goal of being 100% plastic-free. The Bacardi range of gift packs now includes 100% plastic-free designs, available for the first time this holiday season, including beautiful gift packs for many of our iconic brands like BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, GREY GOOSE vodka, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, BOMBAY BRAMBLE gin, MARTINI Fiero and DEWAR’S 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch whisky. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bacardi is cutting the plastic in its gift packs by 50% this holiday season. The world's largest privately held spirits company is removing a total of 147 tons of single-use plastic used annually in its gift packs through innovative new designs, which remove the need for plastic and by replacing plastic inserts or trays with sustainable alternatives made from cardboard certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. This year’s 50% cut is a giant step for Bacardi, towards achieving its 2023 goal of removing 100% of all single-use plastic from its gift packs and point-of-sale materials, and its 2030 goal of being 100% plastic-free. The Bacardi range of gift packs now includes 100% plastic-free designs, available for the first time this holiday season, including beautiful gift packs for many of our iconic brands like BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, GREY GOOSE vodka, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, BOMBAY BRAMBLE gin, MARTINI Fiero and DEWAR’S 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch whisky. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bacardi is cutting the plastic in its gift packs by 50% this holiday season. The world's largest privately held spirits company is removing a total of 147 tons of single-use plastic used annually in its gift packs through innovative new designs, which remove the need for plastic and by replacing plastic inserts or trays with sustainable alternatives made from cardboard certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. This year’s 50% cut is a giant step for Bacardi, towards achieving its 2023 goal of removing 100% of all single-use plastic from its gift packs and point-of-sale materials, and its 2030 goal of being 100% plastic-free. The Bacardi range of gift packs now includes 100% plastic-free designs, available for the first time this holiday season, including beautiful gift packs for many of our iconic brands like BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, GREY GOOSE vodka, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, BOMBAY BRAMBLE gin, MARTINI Fiero and DEWAR’S 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch whisky.

Bacardi is cutting the plastic in its gift packs by 50% this holiday season. The world's largest privately held spirits company is removing a total of 147 tons of single-use plastic used annually in its gift packs through innovative new designs, which remove the need for plastic and by replacing plastic inserts or trays with sustainable alternatives made from cardboard certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. This year’s 50% cut is a giant step for Bacardi, towards achieving its 2023 goal of removing 100% of all single-use plastic from its gift packs and point-of-sale materials, and its 2030 goal of being 100% plastic-free. The Bacardi range of gift packs now includes 100% plastic-free designs, available for the first time this holiday season, including beautiful gift packs for many of our iconic brands like BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, GREY GOOSE vodka, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, BOMBAY BRAMBLE gin, MARTINI Fiero and DEWAR’S 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch whisky.

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bacardi, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, has announced that this holiday season its range of gift packs will contain 50% less plastic than last year.

Bacardi is removing 147 tons of single-use plastic used annually in its gift packs through innovative new designs, which remove the need for plastic, and by replacing plastic inserts or trays with sustainable alternatives made from cardboard certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

This year’s 50% cut is a giant step towards Bacardi achieving its 2023 goal of removing 100% of all single-use plastic from its gift packs and point-of-sale materials, and the company’s 2030 goal of being 100% plastic free.

The range of gift packs from Bacardi now includes 100% plastic-free designs, available for the first time this holiday season, including beautiful gift packs for many of the company’s iconic brands like BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, GREY GOOSE vodka, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, BOMBAY BRAMBLE gin, MARTINI Fiero and DEWAR’S 12 Year Old Blended Scotch whisky.

“As a family-owned company for nearly 160 years, we have crafted exceptional drinks enjoyed by generations of consumers,” said Rodolfo Nervi, Vice President Global Safety, Quality & Sustainability for Bacardi. “We have achieved this long success by always looking to the future and doing the right thing for our consumers, our customers and our company. Today’s announcement confirms this. We want to be the most environmentally responsible global drinks company and we will only achieve this ambition by constantly exploring and investing in new innovations, like sustainable alternatives to plastic, which will help us meet our environmental goals.”

As part of its Corporate Responsibility program, Good Spirited, and in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bacardi has set a number of goals which it is committed to achieving by 2025. These goals, which are in addition to the company’s commitment to be 100% plastic free by 2030, include:

50% cut in greenhouse gas emissions;

25% cut in water consumption;

100% key raw materials and packaging sourced sustainably;

100% of product packaging to be recyclable;

40% recycled content of product packaging materials;

Zero waste to landfill at all production sites.

The new 100% plastic-free gift packs are available in select markets globally throughout the holiday season.

Find out more about Bacardi’s sustainability commitments and its vision to become the most environmentally responsible global spirits company at https://www.bacardilimited.com/corporate-responsibility/environment/

Always drink responsibly.

About Bacardi

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded nearly 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.