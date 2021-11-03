Bartesian Releases Limited-Edition Advent Calendar of Perfectly Crafted Holiday Cocktails

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cocktail lovers have a new way to toast the holiday season with the limited-edition 12 Days of Bartesian Advent Calendar of premium on-demand libations. Released by Bartesian, the top-rated intelligent cocktail maker, the collection features a dozen seasonally inspired classics like a Holiday Spiced Old Fashioned and Espresso Martini as well as unique drinks like the Rosemerry Pomegranate Gin and Yuletide Hurricane.

Bartesian makes lounge-quality drinks at the push of a button and delivers all of the benefits of a fully-stocked bar in one sleek and compact machine. Each fully recyclable cocktail pod is packed with the highest quality bitters, essences, juices, and ingredients needed to make the perfect cocktail in seconds. Simply stock the Bartesian with your favorite vodka, whiskey, rum, gin and tequila, insert a cocktail capsule, select your drink strength and Bartesian does the rest.

The company's adults-only take on an advent calendar features holiday-themed libations, best-selling Bartesian flavors and four completely new cocktails for the 2021 season: Mistletoe Margarita, Rosemerry Pomegranate Gin, Espresso Martini and Yuletide Hurricane. Cocktail enthusiasts will enjoy counting down to Santa’s arrival with surprising and delicious drinks every night between December 14 until December 25, including:

Mistletoe Margarita : Pomegranate, cinnamon and brown spice add a holiday twist to this classic

: Pomegranate, cinnamon and brown spice add a holiday twist to this classic Yuletide Hurricane : Toast the holidays with New Orleans’ beloved sweet and sour drink

: Toast the holidays with New Orleans’ beloved sweet and sour drink Rosemerry Pomegranate Gin : Deep and flavorful blend of fruit, bitters and rosemary

: Deep and flavorful blend of fruit, bitters and rosemary Holiday Spiced Old Fashioned : Warm up with a spiced version of the classic

: Warm up with a spiced version of the classic Espresso Martini: A sweet and smooth blend made with the highest quality ingredients

“We’re delighted to release the 12 Days of Bartesian collection and give our customers an exciting way to entertain with ease this holiday season. Now any cocktail enthusiast can bring the lounge experience to their homes and impress their guests with the perfect premium cocktails in seconds,” said Ryan Close, Founder and CEO of Bartesian.

Close is an innovative hardware and consumer packaged goods entrepreneur and former bartender who launched Bartesian to enable anyone to make premium cocktails without having to buy all of the mixers or clean up after complicated drink recipes. With the home appliance market expected to grow by more than 40 percent through 2027, Bartesian has quickly become a category leader and is primed to continue expanding aggressively through both organic growth and innovative partnerships.

While Bartesian can be purchased at major retailers including Williams-Sonoma, Macy’s, Best Buy, Target and others, the 12 Days of Bartesian Advent Calendar can only be purchased exclusively through bartesian.com for $29.99.

A portion of the proceeds from the 12 days of Bartesian will support Holiday for Hope presented by GCE Lab School and Dreams for Kids. This initiative will provide joy and warmth to Chicago's underserved and homeless youth.

Photos:

High resolution photos of Bartesian, the 12 Days of Bartesian Advent Calendar and Bartesian holiday cocktails are available to be downloaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bqlaqlhsmke9jyu/AADz6-U3Fnk39S0ODuGmeOxAa?dl=0.

About Bartesian:

Bartesian is the first-ever intelligent cocktail maker using capsules that contain real, premium ingredients for on-demand, perfectly crafted cocktails. Bartesian creates Premium Cocktails on Demand™ with the customer’s choice of spirits at customizable strengths. Behind the company is a group of innovative designers, engineers and mixology enthusiasts working together to elevate the cocktail experience. It is a winner of various awards including the 2020 CES Innovation Award, The Knot Registry Award, Good Housekeeping Best Innovation of 2020 Award, and has been selected as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things. Visit Bartesian.com.