First-of-its-Kind Partnership Between Aviso Wealth and Mako Fintech Brings Digital Onboarding to Canadian Advisors and Investors

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mako Fintech, a financial technology platform that automates wealth management processes, announced today it has been selected by Aviso Wealth as the preferred digital onboarding solution for its correspondent and institutional business, Aviso Correspondent Partners (“ACP”). ACP is one of only a handful of national custodians and carrying brokers and the first to bring this kind of dedicated technology solution to its network of portfolio managers, investment dealers, and other wealth management firms.

Aviso Wealth understands that the wealth management industry is at an inflection point in terms of digital transformation. Enhancing the onboarding process is part of Aviso Wealth’s technology modernization roadmap, and key to ensuring ACP provides best-in-class experiences for its clients and their end-clients. “Until now, with existing technology solutions, it has been challenging to automate onboarding in a unified way from the firm to the custodian level,” says Kevin Vanderheyden, Senior Vice President, and Head Aviso Correspondent Partners. “With this partnership with Mako Fintech, we will further enable our clients to give Canadians leading-edge technology for building their wealth,” he says.

With the ongoing shift to a remote-first digital experience, wealth managers and brokerage firms are focused on providing the best possible experience to new and existing investors, while maintaining their unique processes and systems. The need for wealth technology solutions to automate and streamline the client lifecycle has driven the rapid adoption of flexible, low-code, cloud-based platforms like Mako Fintech.

Mako Fintech’s platform is able to automate and digitize all types of wealth management workflows and paperwork while maintaining regulatory compliance, even in a remote-first environment. “Mako Fintech integrates all of the required forms and unique processes into a single, unified experience from the investor, through the portfolio manager or introducing broker, all the way to the custodian,” says President and CEO Raphael Bouskila. “The flexibility of Mako’s platform enables partners to think beyond customer onboarding to what additional applications of our technology could be applied to automate and modernize advisor and investor experiences.”

The long-term goal of the partnership with Aviso Wealth is to create a modern advisory experience for all Canadian portfolio managers and investment dealers. Portfolio managers and advisors appreciate that Aviso Wealth is unifying its existing technology infrastructure, starting with a simplified, straight-through onboarding process. ACP clients can now spend less time on paperwork and back-office processes and more time on building meaningful relationships and growing their businesses. ACP has launched an initial group of clients on the new digital onboarding platform, and is preparing to expand availability to more partners beginning this fall.

About Mako Fintech

Mako Financial Technologies launched a category-redefining platform in 2018 that allows wealth managers to bring client onboarding, renewal, and investment online seamlessly. Every player in the financial industry is experiencing digital transformation in their own way, and Mako uses this principle as its North Star. Mako's mission is to democratize the digitalization of wealth management by providing each firm with an automation solution adapted to its unique workflow processes and delivering it at a disruptively lower cost. Mako Fintech is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and led by a team of finance and technology experts.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is one of Canada’s largest independent wealth management firms, with approximately $100 billion in assets under administration and management. Aviso Wealth’s multi-service platform includes Aviso Correspondent Partners, which provides custodial and carrying broker services to financial organizations including portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Aviso Wealth’s MFDA- and IIROC-regulated dealer services and insurance agencies support thousands of financial advisors at credit unions across Canada. Asset manager NEI Investments is a Canadian leader in responsible investment funds and portfolios. Award-winning online brokerage Qtrade Direct Investing™ and automated investing platform VirtualWealth® empower self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. Aviso Wealth is backed by the collective strength of our owners, the credit union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. To learn more, visit aviso.ca.

NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Qtrade Direct Investing is a division of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. VirtualWealth is a trade name of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc.