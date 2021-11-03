Zions Bancorporation Joins Real Time Payments Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) has joined the RTP® network developed by The Clearing House, enabling its business and consumer clients to receive real-time payments.

The RTP system supports instantaneous settlement and availability, so funds received can be used or withdrawn as cash within seconds. The RTP network is the first new payments infrastructure built in the U.S. in more than 40 years, providing the banking industry a modern platform for 24/7 domestic real-time payments, complete with rich data capabilities and immediate payment confirmation.

“The ability to receive immediate payments gives business and consumer clients more control over their cash flow, and we’re pleased to offer them this important new functionality,” said Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation.

About The Clearing House

The Clearing House operates U.S.-based payments networks that clear and settle more than $2 trillion each day through wire, ACH, check image, and real-time payments. It is the nation’s most experienced payments company, with a long track record of providing secure and reliable systems, payments innovation, and strategic thought leadership to financial institutions. Most recently, The Clearing House has revolutionized U.S. payments infrastructure with the RTP network, which supports the immediate clearing and settlement of payments, along with the ability to exchange related payment information across the same secure channel. These RTP capabilities enable all financial institutions to offer safer, faster, and smarter digital transaction services for their corporate and retail customers. Learn more at www.theclearinghouse.org.

About Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $85 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the tenth largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Member FDIC