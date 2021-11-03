Sonatus Digital Dynamics™ Vehicle Platform Powers the New Genesis GV60

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonatus, a leading automotive software company that is unlocking the full potential of software-defined vehicles, today announced that the Genesis GV60 is the first production vehicle to integrate the second generation of the Sonatus Digital Dynamics™ Vehicle platform into its E/E architecture. Software is key to modernizing vehicles and helping automakers to meet the rapidly escalating digital demands of mobility. In the GV60, Genesis’ first dedicated EV, Sonatus’ platform helps to support an extensive array of advanced technologies and establishes cloud-connected in-vehicle infrastructure that accelerates the automaker’s journey toward fully software-defined vehicles.

“The GV60 marks the Genesis brand’s exciting journey toward an electrified and software-centric future,” said Hyung Ki Ahn, VP of Electronics Development Group, Hyundai Motor Company. “Sonatus’ Digital Dynamics platform will strengthen our efforts to provide truly differentiated experiences for our customers to interact with Genesis vehicles.”

The Sonatus Digital Dynamics™ Vehicle Platform consists of vehicle and cloud software that make it easy for OEMs to harness in-vehicle data, control and secure vehicle connectivity, remedy problems, and more—without requiring software updates. Encompassing In-Vehicle Infrastructure and Data Management solutions, the platform creates an intelligent foundation for digitally dynamic vehicles that can adapt and evolve in real-time—empowering automakers to innovate faster, reduce complexity and costs, and become more agile.

“We are excited and honored to continue our collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group to put high-performance software on the road in vehicles like the Genesis GV60,” said Jeffrey Chou, CEO and co-founder of Sonatus. “By incorporating our Digital Dynamics software platform, Genesis is able to harness the treasure trove of vehicle data to fuel insights and innovation, get their cars to market faster, and help keep their vehicles operating optimally throughout their life cycles.”

Thanks to the dynamically managed software from Sonatus, certain in-vehicle infrastructure in the Genesis GV60 can be updated in real-time without requiring new software. An ultra-lightweight codeless update is deployed over-the-air to the vehicle and the update can be made instantly. By eliminating the need to develop and deploy software updates, Genesis can now manage in-vehicle data and control vehicle connectivity on the GV60 quickly, cost-effectively, and without disruptions.

ABOUT SONATUS

Sonatus helps automakers build software-defined vehicles with next-generation architectures capable of supporting the most advanced future mobility use cases. Leveraging extensive software-defined expertise, the company compresses decades of digital innovation into scalable vehicle and cloud software solutions that can be integrated in as little as a year. Sonatus’ dynamic In-Vehicle infrastructure, Data Management and Automation solutions form the core for digitally dynamic vehicles that are able to evolve and adapt in real-time — empowering automakers to innovate faster, reduce complexity and costs, and become more agile. Learn more at sonatus.com.