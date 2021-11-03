Taoglas and Westbase.io Announce Partnership to Enable IoT Excellence in Europe

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taoglas®, a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, and Westbase.io, a leading 4G/5G and IoT distributor, today announced that they have entered into a new European distribution agreement. This new partnership will expand Westbase.io’s best-in-class portfolio, providing the company’s customers across the UK, Benelux, Nordics and wider Europe with access to Taoglas’ innovative 4G/5G and IoT solutions.

Taoglas and Westbase.io offer Europe’s largest organisations a powerful, winning combination. By working with Westbase.io to integrate Taoglas’ range of highly-sophisticated antennas with the world’s leading connectivity solutions from Cradlepoint, Sierra Wireless and Digi, customers can be confident they will get the best performance in the industry. This integrated approach also simplifies and accelerates Westbase.io’s customers' time-to-market by providing them with the most advanced RF and antenna technologies the industry has to offer.

“Westbase.io is the leading value-added distributor of cellular and IoT networking products. The team at Westbase.io simply understand IoT - their experience and expertise is second to none. By partnering with Westbase.io we are ensuring key customers across the UK and Europe can access and receive the best of Taoglas’ advanced antenna products,” said Dermot O’Shea, CEO and Co-Founder, Taoglas.

“Adding Taoglas to Westbase.io's extensive portfolio was a no-brainer. With Taoglas we're able to provide additional flexibility and capability to our channel partners in the solutions available to them, which in turn delivers the best possible end-customer experience,” said Tim Patrick, Head of Product, Westbase.io. “Taoglas' antenna portfolio allows Westbase.io to put the right tool for the right job in the right place at the right time, enabling our partners to deliver reliable and high-performance solutions across construction, logistics, emergency services, smart cities, connected health and other demanding applications.”

As part of the new collaboration, Taoglas and Westbase.io will join forces to deliver a series of webinars on integrating and optimising RF and antenna performance for 4G/5G IoT solutions. Beginning on 24 November, this webinar series will feature Taoglas and Westbase.io's highly skilled team of experts.

As part of the new collaboration, Taoglas and Westbase.io will join forces to deliver a series of webinars on integrating and optimising RF and antenna performance for 4G/5G IoT solutions. Beginning on 24 November, this webinar series will feature Taoglas and Westbase.io’s highly skilled team of experts. Keep an eye out on the Taoglas and Westbase website for further details.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

About Westbase.io

Westbase.io is the leading 4G/5G, IoT and assisted reality (aR) solutions distributor. Enabling better customer experiences, safety and ways of working, the company has helped to connect tens of thousands of front-line workers and businesses. Over thirty years of experience, best-in-class solutions and partner support are just some of the reasons channel partners choose Westbase.io.

Westbase.io is the premier distributor of: leading 4G/5G brands, Sierra Wireless, Cradlepoint, Digi and Taoglas Antennas; assisted reality specialists, RealWear; and a range of other complementary vendors.

Find out more: Westbase.io | 4G/5G, IoT and aR Solutions