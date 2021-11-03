Black Box and Nokia Team Up to Create OnGo® Private Wireless/CBRS Network for Industry 4.0

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Box, a leading global solutions integrator, announced today that it has joined with industry wireless communications innovator Nokia to provide the most complete, next-generation OnGo® private wireless/CBRS network for Industry 4.0. The partnership allows Black Box to drive innovation in connectivity and the adoption of private networks, giving the industrial manufacturing market superior options for wireless networking. Black Box explains that OnGo® — an even-licensed, low-band wireless spectrum that gives manufacturers access to private wireless connectivity at a fraction of the cost associated with LTE — mirrors the simplicity of Wi-Fi while providing secure, cost-effective LTE coverage for enterprise wireless traffic and IoT applications.

“Nokia welcomes Black Box to our Global Partner Program to help meet growing demand for private 4G/5G campus networks,” said Vikas Trehan, vice president, channels and alliances for Nokia. “Black Box’s intimate knowledge and trusted relationships within these enterprise campus networks, combined with world-class products and services from Nokia, will help realize the Industry 4.0 vision.”

“Private wireless and emerging private 5G networks are poised to redefine the corporate wireless networking space. Large campuses and sites like airports and large logistics and distribution hubs are pushing current WLAN standards to their technological limits,” said Bill Holman, vice president and general manager of 5G technologies at Black Box. “Thanks to our partnership with Nokia, sites like those can now break free from the limitations of WLAN and get exactly the wireless connectivity they need.”

Black Box designs, builds, and manages a full range of wireless technologies to support connected enterprise, delivering digital workplace connectivity across multiple industries. Leading manufacturers turn to Black Box to help incorporate OnGo® and 5G into their existing and future wireless networks. With Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) end-to-end private wireless, Black Box helps clients realize the full potential of Industry 4.0.

About Nokia

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks with intellectual property and long-term research led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs. Nokia Digital Automation Cloud is a high-performance, LTE/5G end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform. Delivering secure, plug and play, reliable wireless connectivity, Nokia DAC enables industrial use-cases leveraging real-time data for smart manufacturing, predictive maintenance, remote operations and Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) opportunities.

About Black Box

Black Box® is a trusted IT solutions provider delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and world-class consulting services to businesses on every continent. The breadth of our global reach and depth of expertise accelerate customer success by bringing people, ideas, and technology together to solve real-world business problems. Our IT infrastructure solutions, services, and products enable secure, flawless connectivity and meaningful collaboration across town or around the globe.

Black Box is a wholly owned subsidiary of AGC Networks. To learn more, visit the Black Box website at www.blackbox.com. Follow the company on Twitter @BlackBox_ns. Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies Inc.

