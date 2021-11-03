New Partnership Offers Scholarships to Improve Access to Careers in Finance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), the trade association for broker-dealers, investment banks and asset managers operating in the U.S. and global capital markets, and Knopman Marks Financial Training, a leader in FINRA exam preparation, have announced a partnership to help students from diverse backgrounds pursue a career in finance by offering scholarships.

These firms recognize that companies that prioritize diversity and inclusion foster greater innovation and outperform financially.

To help build equity through education, Knopman Marks will offer scholarships to SIFMA Invest! students interested in training for the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) Exam, the mandatory first step to all securities licensing.

SIFMA Invest!, a program and online platform, offers students enrolled at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) opportunities to pursue a career in financial services.

“SIFMA is committed to expanding our outreach to students as they consider careers in the financial services industry. As SIFMA Invest! continues to provide educational opportunities to America’s HBCUs and MSIs, our partnership with Knopman Marks will help students have access to training material as they look to take and pass the FINRA Securities Industry Essentials exam. We are excited to announce this partnership,” said Cheryl Crispen, SIFMA EVP of Communications and Marketing.

The program also helps connect students with the existing efforts of The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the organization that regulates member brokerage firms and exchange markets, to supply pre-paid vouchers to cover the cost of the SIE exam for students.

“We’re excited to partner with SIFMA and FINRA to help these students reach their career goals,” said Brian Marks, President of Knopman Marks Financial Training. “We look forward to making our SIE scholarships available to help open up access to a career in finance to those who otherwise would not have that opportunity.”

The Knopman Marks Scholarship offers training to prepare students to take the SIE Exam, a foundational exam for a career in financial planning or securities. Passing the SIE Exam will enable those in disadvantaged socio-economic or educational circumstances to stand out to employers in the financial services industry.

The SIFMA Invest! Platform offers students an opportunity to learn more about the financial services industry as a career choice. They can connect with SIFMA members, obtain resume assistance, and access mentors and networking opportunities.

The SIE Exam does not require sponsorship and provides an edge in the race to secure a competitive internship, analyst position, or another registered position at a financial firm. Candidates who train with Knopman Marks consistently score the highest pass rates in the industry. In a typical year, 98% of candidates studying with Knopman Marks for the SIE Exam pass on their first try.

“We’re dedicated to creating a more diverse and inclusive financial services industry,” says Marcia Larson, Head of Partnerships at Knopman Marks. “We’re excited to share our team’s expertise with candidates seeking to break into the industry.”

About SIFMA Invest!

The SIFMA Invest! program and virtual platform offers students enrolled at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) a myriad of educational, industry research and career development opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career in financial services. SIFMA Invest! Provides students with new and fresh educational resources; opportunities to study for and take the FINRA Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam; chances to connect with SIFMA member firms and obtain resume assistance; and access to mentors and networking opportunities with financial services professionals through virtual events, webinars and student forums.

About Knopman Marks Financial Training

With the best exam results in the industry, Knopman Marks Financial Training is the leader in FINRA test prep. We have helped thousands of candidates pass their licensing exams on the first attempt, and our pass rates are consistently above the industry average. That’s why the biggest Wall Street firms trust us to train their new analysts and associates. Our expert instructors have led programs on five continents and prepared more than 100,000 students for various FINRA and other licensing examinations. Visit www.knopman.com to learn more about how Knopman Marks inspires financial professionals to thrive by preparing them for their exams—and their careers.