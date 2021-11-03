Veritas Announces Strategic Collaboration with Microsoft to Transform Cloud Native Data Management for the Enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritas Technologies LLC, today at Microsoft Ignite 2021, announced a strategic initiative with Microsoft to further advance Veritas Enterprise Data Services with Microsoft Azure. Building on a 20+ year relationship, Veritas will collaborate with Microsoft to simplify data management while reducing IT complexity for the enterprise by delivering solutions built on Microsoft Azure.

Through the existing multi-year innovation relationship, Veritas NetBackup already offers advanced data protection capabilities for Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack HCI, including integration with Azure Blob Storage for secure, durable, compliant and scalable long-term retention of hybrid Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) data, automated storage tiering with highly optimized client side deduplication, scalable disaster recovery and migration orchestration, integrated IaaS, PaaS and SaaS backup and recovery and ransomware resilience integration including network-isolated automated recovery.

The collaboration between Veritas and Microsoft aims to address some of the biggest challenges facing enterprises today, such as the growing threat of ransomware while operating in complex hybrid cloud environments with unprecedented data growth. Veritas will work with Microsoft to significantly simplify the traditionally siloed data management and data services across on-premises, virtual, cloud and SaaS environments.

Strategic collaboration between both companies will focus on:

Ransomware resilience built for on-premises, virtual, cloud and SaaS environments with integrated threat detection, immutability, and automated recovery.

Delivering agile and operationally scalable data protection solutions built on Microsoft Azure Blob Storage.

Reducing total cost of ownership related to data management through Azure integrated cloud management and subscription models.

Reduced compliance risk by delivering unified visibility across on-premises, hybrid, Azure data and workloads, with integrated analytics.

Rob Greig, Global Chief Information Officer at Arup said: “Veritas and Microsoft deliver the combined capability and reliability which enables Arup’s hybrid cloud environment to scale. The business-critical solutions make it seamless to move and manage data to the Azure Cloud and help us manage workload risks including vulnerabilities and ransomware. The deeper collaboration will provide us with even more integrated solutions across our ecosystem.”

In addition to the outcomes described above, the collaboration will simplify how customers take advantage of the Veritas Enterprises Data Services built on Microsoft Azure. For instance, Veritas will bring data protection and archiving built on Azure to SaaS applications and data by providing NetBackup SaaS Protection as an Azure Marketplace subscription offering.

Deepak Mohan, Executive Vice President, Products Organization of Veritas, said: “Enterprise customers across the globe have long relied on Veritas to provide the most scalable and reliable data management solutions for the hybrid cloud. Now with Microsoft, we are committed to delivering the next generation of cloud enabled data management capabilities through rapid innovation to help our customers keep their data protected and always available in today’s reality of looming and persistent ransomware threats.”

With a commitment to work collaboratively on further engineering projects and go-to-market strategies, Veritas expects to be able to spotlight further joint initiatives with Microsoft as the relationship continues to evolve.

Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Microsoft, said: “Veritas has long collaborated with Microsoft to deliver data protection solutions to enterprise customers. We will build on that relationship to address some of the most pressing challenges facing enterprises today. With Veritas’ Enterprise Data Services built on Microsoft Azure, customers will benefit from hardened ransomware resiliency and simplified management of hybrid cloud environments.”

For additional information on Veritas activities at Microsoft Ignite 2021, or the customer benefits associated with this partnership, please visit here. For information on the recently introduced Recovery Vault benefits, and to find out about strategic promotions, please visit here.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the global leader in enterprise backup and data recovery solutions. Over 80,000 customers—including 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates enterprise data protection, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo and NetBackup are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.