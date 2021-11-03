AT&T and Government Technology Magazine Recognize DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas for Technology Innovation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA) announced today that it has been recognized by AT&T and Government Technology Magazine through the Special Districts Awards Program, which recognizes innovation and leadership within special district agencies across the country. DHA was recognized for improving service delivery to citizens through its adoption of artificial intelligence via a smartphone app that helps streamline its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program operations.

Boodskapper, a local Dallas IT firm collaborated with DHA to develop an artificial intelligence platform called ‘Bob.Ai’ that helps DHA and other housing authorities make their HCV processes more efficient such as inspection scheduling, inspector route optimization, inspection tracking, virtual inspections, live chat and chat bot that connects property managers, HCV program participants and DHA staff. Implementing Bob.Ai has enabled DHA to reduce inspection turnaround times from weeks to just 48 hours.

“We are honored to be recognized for our partnership with Boodskapper in developing technology that enables us to enhance the customer experience for our HCV participants and landlords,” said Troy Broussard, president and chief executive officer of DHA. “We strive to develop platforms and evolve processes that meet our families where their needs are. Thanks to our team’s efforts, families are able to move into their homes faster and property owners receive payment faster, which is our ultimate goal.”

DHA’s Housing Choice Voucher program is the fourth largest in the nation, assisting 16,500 households, which includes ~40,000 people.

Public housing authorities interested in learning more about Bob.Ai can visit: https://www.bob.ai/pha

About the Special Districts Program

AT&T and Government Technology collaborate to create the Special Districts Program, the first program designed for special district leaders across the United States. The 38,000 nationwide special districts, such as port authorities, water, transit and park districts, make up the largest portion of government agencies. Through media, custom regional and national events, and an awards program, special district leaders nationwide connect, share and learn from one another. Learn more about the program at https://www.govtech.com/districts/.

About DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (formerly the Dallas Housing Authority)

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas provides quality, affordable housing to low-income families and individuals through the effective and efficient administration of housing assistance programs. The agency aims to create opportunities for program participants to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. DHA provides housing opportunities to ~55,000 people through public housing developments and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs. Our mission is to provide affordable quality housing and access to supportive resources across North Texas. DHA is governed by its Board of Commissioners and administers housing programs funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DHA is an independent, local government entity that is separate from the Dallas City Housing/Community Services department, which is governed by the City of Dallas. For more information about DHA, please visit www.dhantx.com.