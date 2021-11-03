Gundersen Health System Partners with Kyruus to Propel Digital Access Transformation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems today announced that Gundersen Health System, a Wisconsin-based not-for-profit integrated healthcare network, will leverage the company’s patient access platform to amplify the redesign of its consumer-facing website. Collaborating with Kyruus will help Gundersen achieve its goal of creating a modern digital experience that showcases its world-class providers and simplifies how consumers access care across its network.

Gundersen is committed to enhancing the health of the communities it serves – across Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa – and to expanding digital access in a way that benefits both consumers and the providers who care for them. Correspondingly, finding a technology partner with both leading patient access and provider data management solutions was essential. Coupled with award-winning solutions, Kyruus offered the deep implementation experience Gundersen sought to help it build a new, system-wide directory of nearly 1,000 providers – with rich profiles reflecting their clinical areas of focus – and utilize it to power a new online consumer search experience.

Once the new directory is in place with KyruusOne®, Gundersen will become the first Wisconsin-based health system to connect consumers with care online through ProviderMatch for Consumers. ProviderMatch will serve as a cornerstone of the health system’s new website, helping make learning about and accessing care at Gundersen easier and more convenient. As an extension of this initial work, the team also plans to integrate online scheduling, so both new and existing patients can book care seamlessly at the time of search.

“We know the best way to serve our communities is to make it simple for people to connect with our providers when they need care – and that those connections increasingly need to be digitally-enabled,” said Pamela Maas, Vice President, Digital Portfolio Management, Digital User Experience and Digital Front Door at Gundersen Health System. “Working with Kyruus will allow us to both streamline how we manage our providers’ digital representation and make it easier for consumers to match with the right providers when they search online.”

Recognizing that health system and health plan websites both play prominent roles in online consumer access, the Gundersen team also plans to build on its initial work with Kyruus by enhancing provider data connectivity with health plans. The team will capitalize on Kyruus’ integrations to share key provider data directly from KyruusOne with health plans, so consumers can encounter more robust and accurate information in their directories as well.

“The Gundersen team recognizes the importance of engaging providers in digital transformation and in building online experiences that can expand over time,” said Scott Andrews, General Manager, Health Systems, at Kyruus. “We’re excited to help Gundersen further its mission by transforming how patients match and schedule care with providers across its growing network.”

About Gundersen Health System

Gundersen Health System is a physician-led, non-profit, comprehensive integrated healthcare network headquartered in La Crosse, Wis. We have more than 9,000 employees, including nearly 1,000 clinicians, serving 22 counties in western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, and northeast Iowa. With well over one million patient visits every year across our seven hospitals and more than 60 clinic locations, Gundersen’s purpose is to enhance the health and well-being of our communities and enrich every life we touch. Learn more about our excellence in patient care, education, research and something we call Love + Medicine at gundersenhealth.org.

About Kyruus

Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company’s industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide – spanning more than 300,000 providers – to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on rich, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.