Trevelino/Keller Selected by Century Pacific Food, Inc. to Bring Plant-Based Burger to U.S.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller, an integrated PR, marketing, and creative agency, today announced an ongoing partnership with Century Pacific Food, Inc., an established global food brand, to launch unMEAT, the newest 100% plant-based product range, including burgers, nuggets, sausages and ground meat, in the U.S. Century Pacific Food, Inc. is one of the Philippines’ largest branded food and beverage companies with a history of successful global products.

unMEAT is a disruptor in the plant-based food market, as the product portfolio has two distinct differences. First, unMEAT believes plant-based products should be priced the same as traditional meat products, not 30-40% more, like some of the industry’s competitors. Second, consumers should be familiar with the ingredients on the label.

“Century Pacific’s history is rooted in providing quality proteins across a number of food categories, from dairy to plant-based,” says Gregory Banzon, Chief Operating Officer, Century Pacific Foods, Inc. “Bringing unMEAT to the United States with its affordability and clean label solidifies our commitment to delivering delicious and approachable plant-based options to consumers. Trevelino/Keller supported Century Pacific with the soft launch of unMEAT in 2021 and we are eager to begin selling our plant-based products in the U.S.”

unMEAT is made with plant-based ingredients, with zero cholesterol and trans-fat, while offering a healthy source of protein and fiber. More important, its simple ingredients include soy protein, vegetable oil, onion, wheat, salt, vinegar and soy sauce – things one can easily find in the kitchen.

“As an agency, we are drawn to both disruptors and stealth leaders. Century Pacific and unMEAT sit at an interesting intersection of the two, as a legacy company enters the rapidly growing plant-based market,” notes Dean Trevelino, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “The pandemic has driven an increased focus on health and interest in vegetarianism and flexitarianism, priming the market for a new and clean option for those seeking plant-based foods. We look forward to supporting unMEAT’s growth.”

Trevelino/Keller brings nearly 18 years of brand reputation, media strategy and social media experience to its partnership with unMEAT. According to the 2020 O’Dwyer’s PR Rankings, the firm ranks #1 in Health and #2 in Food & Beverage in Atlanta.

About CNPF

Century Pacific Food, Inc. (CNPF) is one of the Philippines' largest branded food and beverage companies. It is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of processed marine, milk, and coconut products among others. With an established track record in brand-building spanning more than 40 years, it has developed a roster of household names which include Century Tuna, 555, Angel, Birch Tree, and Coco Angel. These brands of the Company hold market leading positions locally and are growing their presence abroad. Further, the Company also operates as one of the Philippines' leading providers of private label tuna and coconut products for export overseas.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a 360-reputation marketing firm. It helps companies differentiate themselves utilizing the most efficient digital public relations and marketing capabilities. Successful across B2B and B2C, it has a diversified base of experience in technology, healthcare, financial services, franchising, environment as well as more mainstream segments like food and beverage, retail and consumer goods. Groovy Studios, its creative brand, delivers brand identity, graphic design and web services. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm ranks as the year’s 12th fastest growing, second in Atlanta, with national rankings in nine industry segments. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.