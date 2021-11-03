The Mather Group Acquires Seattle-area Firm, Allison Spielman Advisors

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mather Group, LLC (TMG), a family- and employee-owned wealth management firm with eight offices across the country and more than $8.4 billion in assets under advisement (AUA)1, has announced its acquisition of Allison Spielman Advisors (ASA), a state-registered investment adviser (RIA) firm based in the Seattle area.

Established in 1997, ASA has approximately $102 million in AUA2 and a four-person team, including owner and founder, Thom Allison, CFP®, who brings more than 30 years of experience to TMG. “By plugging into TMG’s infrastructure, our team will be able to spend more time working directly with our clients,” said Allison. “This partnership also solves a critical succession planning issue, so it’s a win-win for our clients and our employees.”

“Our integration strategy focuses on maintaining continuity for the clients of the firms we acquire,” said TMG CEO Chris Behrens. “The relationships clients have established with their advisors are sacred. We aim to enhance the client experience by helping to alleviate some of the other burdens for those advisors—through cutting-edge technology, streamlined operations, and administrative support.”

This acquisition adds a new market to TMG’s expanding national footprint, as the ASA team will continue to operate out of its office in Bellevue, just outside of Seattle. “This marks the eighth acquisition for us since the beginning of 2020,” said Patrick Lawlor, CFA, CFP®, President and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at TMG. “We anticipate a few other acquisitions to take place before year-end, giving us a physical presence in a few other major markets and strengthening our stance as a national boutique.“

TMG has also recently been making headlines through recognition by various financial and business publications. Most notably, it was ranked #56 among Barron’s 2021 list of Top 100 RIA Firms in the country, improving its year-over-year ranking more than any other firms on the list.3

The firm offers a comprehensive range of in-house services, including financial planning, tax advice and preparation, portfolio management, concentrated stock management, risk assessment, and estate planning guidance. Investment recommendations are not tied to commissions. Clients pay for the firm's experienced advice on a fee-only basis, typically as a percentage of assets under management. This approach helps align the interests of the firm and the client.

ABOUT TMG

Headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Knoxville, Philadelphia Area, and San Francisco Bay Area, TMG is a fee-only firm serving primarily high-net-worth individuals. TMG’s professionals simplify clients’ lives by providing a comprehensive suite of services under one roof. TMG is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, providing discretionary and non-discretionary investment advice to clients. Visit us at www.themathergroup.com.

1 Assets under advisement (AUA) consists of discretionary, non-discretionary, and other assets that we advise on but do not directly manage as of 9/30/21.

2 As of 10/15/21.

3 Rankings are based on voluntary, non-fee-paying surveys. Each organization establishes its own criteria for inclusion. Information is accurate as of the date of this press release, and no obligation nor intention to make updates or corrections exist.

