IMM and CSPI Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Community Financial Institutions

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMM, the only eSignature provider that specializes in eSignature and digital transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions, today announced it has partnered with Missouri-based Computer Service Professionals Inc. (CSPI), a fintech provider of core, digital banking, document management and item processing solutions, to give community financial institutions a more streamlined, enhanced digital banking platform. IMM’s flagship eSignature platform, IMM eSign, will be integrated with CSPI’s Aurora Advantage Digital Banking product suite.

Kurt Luebbering, Chief Operations Officer, CSPI, said, “We conducted an extensive review process, and after compiling our research and seeking customer and industry partner recommendations, IMM was the clear choice. Like CSPI, IMM focuses on the financial industry, has excellent industry credibility, is committed to excellent customer service and ensures its solutions address the unique challenges facing community financial institutions. We look forward to a rewarding partnership with IMM and collaborating with its team to provide our community banks and credit unions the digital tools needed to succeed in today’s environment.”

IMM’s integration with CSPI will offer real-time integration enabling community banks and credit unions to offer eSignatures for all document types. Complex transactions that historically relied on manual, paper-based processes such as account openings or loan requests and fulfillments, will now be automated, creating more streamlined, efficient workflows. This reduces and/or eliminates human errors, enabling institutions to close more transactions faster, with increased accuracy. Remote eSignature capability further allows them to meet the growing digital demands from an increasingly mobile society.

CSPI, like IMM, is dedicated to providing real-time, seamless integrations that enhance the end-user experience, increase overall productivity, and generate operational efficiencies across the institution. By integrating IMM’s eSignature platform with CSPI’s digital banking product suite, bank and credit union staff will have the ability to easily facilitate electronic transactions from all business systems.

“Partnering with CSPI enables us to embed our advanced eSignature solutions into the Aurora Advantage family of Banks and Credit Union solutions,” said Michael Ball, senior vice president of markets and strategy, IMM. “To better respond to our increasingly digital society, CSPI’s clients will be able to drive new levels of digital experiences and automation to the benefit of their customers and members alike. We are truly honored to have been selected by CSPI to be their eSign partner of choice.”

About IMM

For 25 years, IMM has been the premier provider of eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial institutions. Today, more than 1,500 banks and credit unions use IMM’s eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solutions across the Institution to elevate consumer experiences while streamlining back-office processes in a comprehensive, end-to-end digital processing environment.

For more information, visit www.immonline.com or call 1.800.836.4750.

About CSPI

As a valued software and service provider leading the FinTech industry for 33 years, CSPI continues to focus on the needs of today’s progressive credit unions and community banks to meet the growing demands of account holders by providing core solutions, digital banking, document management and item processing.

CSPI is core-agnostic and supports API-first technology to create real-time integration for our Aurora Advantage Digital Banking product suite. Its dedicated team strives to enhance the user experience, deliver innovative solutions, significantly increase productivity, and provide exceptional service that exceeds your expectations. CSPI believes if its customer succeeds, it also succeeds.

For more information, visit www.auroradigitalbanking.com