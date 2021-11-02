Digital Fuel Card Fillip Now Accepted at Husky

Alice Reimer, CEO of Fillip Fleet demonstrates the use of the Fillip Fleet app, a new fee-free fuel and fleet services app designed for small businesses, at a Calgary-area Husky station. (Photo: Business Wire)

Alice Reimer, CEO of Fillip Fleet demonstrates the use of the Fillip Fleet app, a new fee-free fuel and fleet services app designed for small businesses, at a Calgary-area Husky station. (Photo: Business Wire)

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fillip, the digital fuel Visa card* for small business, is now accepted at Husky retail fuel stations across Canada.

Fillip is a one-of-a-kind platform that allows small businesses to provide their fleets with digital fuel cards, giving them access to the benefits and convenience of fleet cards through an easy-to-use smartphone app.

“We’re excited for Fillip to be accepted at Husky, one of the main fuel networks in Canada, this early in the game,” said Alice Reimer, CEO of Fillip. “Small businesses have historically been left out of the fleet card pool. Now, drivers will not only be able to fuel up at Husky, they will also be able to take advantage of the rewards available to commercial drivers.”

Fillip is a fee-free platform where entrepreneurs can easily set up digital fuel cards for their drivers and track spending. It was created for the millions of small businesses that cannot participate in traditional fleet card programs and therefore lose out on the convenience and benefits they offer.

Drivers using Fillip will be able to tap and pay through card readers on the fuel pumps at all Husky gas stations.

Fillip recently joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa and its enablement partners to launch programs such as this, and enabling Fillip to leverage the reach, capabilities, and security of VisaNet, Visa’s global payment network.

Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like Fillip the ability to access Visa’s growing partner network, as well as experts who can provide guidance to help them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com.

For more information, please visit fillipfleet.com. To find the Husky gas stations on your planned route, visit https://www.myhusky.ca/station-locator.

About Fillip Fleet:

Fillip is the world's first digital fuel card program specifically for small business fleets in Canada. Business owners can issue cards to their drivers, who can use the smartphone app to pay at any fuel station using a tap-to-pay card reader. Fillip is part of Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, meaning the card can be used at any fuel station in Canada where Visa tap-to-pay is accepted.

Fillipfleet.com | Facebook | Instagram

* The Fillip Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Peoples Trust Company pursuant to license by Visa Int. *Visa Int./Peoples Trust Company, Licensed User.